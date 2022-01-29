San Luis sports fields to be ready this summer

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The first sports fields in the community park in eastern San Luis are expected to be ready for use by next summer, after the approval of contracts for equipment in those facilities.
On Wednesday, the city council approved the purchase and installation of lighting systems for two fields being prepared in the 20-acre park under development, which is located on the southwest corner of County 24th Avenue and 20th Avenue.
The $450,000 contract was approved for the firm Musco Lighting and the resources were approved in the Capital Improvements Plan of the municipal budget for this fiscal year.
Louie Galaviz, interim city manager, announced that the plan is for the fields to be grassed and lit by summer.
“Residents are always asking for more lighted fields, and in those fields we will also be able to have events and other recreational activities,” the official said.
The community park project began in March of the previous year, with the plan to develop it in phases, the first including the adaptation of the pair of soccer fields, in the center of the property, to meet that need.
The councilors also approved hiring the company Specialty Electric from Yuma to provide the materials and install the system that will provide electricity for the lighting of the fields and a well that will supply the park. The project will cost $129,988.
The first phase of the park, in addition to what was approved, includes the installation of the water well and irrigation system, the construction of sidewalks in the northern part, and the creation of a parking area temporarily covered with gravel, all with an initially estimated cost at $1 million.