ED PASTOR 1 (copy)
Students from Ed Pastor Elementary School who will compete in the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals are (in the front row, from left) Gizelle Valenzuela, Adrian Perez and Diego Juarez, and (in the back row from left) Ayleen De los Rios, Maya Valtierra, Guadalupe Rojo and Emma Rojo.

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Seven students from Ed Pastor Elementary School here will travel to Michigan next month to represent Yuma County in the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals, a competition that tests the creative problem-solving skills of students of pre-high school age.

The Ed Pastor team, made up of students in fourth and fifth grades, won the county and state finals in their division earlier this year.

