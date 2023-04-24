SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Seven students from Ed Pastor Elementary School here will travel to Michigan next month to represent Yuma County in the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals, a competition that tests the creative problem-solving skills of students of pre-high school age.
The Ed Pastor team, made up of students in fourth and fifth grades, won the county and state finals in their division earlier this year.
Odyssey of the Mind tests teams’ creativity and teamwork in solving problems in the fields such as science, technology, engineering and math.
Teams from around the United States and other countries are slated to compete in this year’s World Finals, slated from May 24 to 27 at Michigan State University in East Lansing.
The Ed Pastor team is made up of Maya Valtierra, Guadalupe Rojo. Ayleen De los Rios, Emma Rojo, Gizelle Valenzuela, Adrian Perez and Diego Juarez. It is the second team from the San Luis school to advance to the World Finals in a decade.
Most of the members of this year’s team have competed in previous years in Odyssey of the Mind, though they never advanced beyond the state competition.
“Last year we didn’t win, but we learned a lot,” Guadalupe Rojo said. “We learned what we had to do to win, and now we are coming better prepared.”
Carla Hernandez, an Ed Pastor teacher and coordinator for the school’s team, said one of the exercises in the competition requires teams to stage a play in which they are presented with a problem they then must resolve.
“(The students) put together the materials for the play on their own and decide how they are going to solve the problem. We, as coordinators, cannot help them, only guide them,” Hernandez said. “They are learning to solve problems and they are applying knowledge of STEM in the process.”
Ed Pastor Principal Maria Camacho added: “The children are developing critical thinking skills. They are learning to solve problems and work as a team. Those are skills that will serve them throughout life. We are very proud and happy that these students from our school are going to represent Arizona in the world finals of Odyssey of the Mind.”
Camacho said the competition will be enriching for the San Luis students in another way, in that they will experience life in a college dormitory and will compete with teams from nearly 800 schools from around the United States, Mexico and other Latin American nations, and countries from Asia and Europe.
Camacho added that the Facebook page Ed Pastor Elementary School also will have information about fund-raising events to raise money for the team’s travel.
For more information about helping the team, people can call Camacho at the school 928-627-6890 or e-mail her at mcamacho3@gesd32.org.