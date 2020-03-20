SAN LUIS, Ariz. -- The city of San Luis is taking added measures, including closing its offices to the public, as part of efforts to prevent the arrival of the coronavirus.
Mayor Gerardo Sanchez on Wednesday signed an order elevating a previously declared state of emergency in the city to the second phase.
Besides closing city offices to the public, the new order limits the number of municipal employees who can be present in those offices at any moment.
Also as part of the second phase, the city is calling on restaurants in San Luis to prepare for a possible transition to providing takeout service only to customers or limiting the number of customers on their premises. Those measures would become obligatory if the city were to approve a third-phase declaration.
As of Thursday no cases of coronavirus had been reported in Yuma County, although area officials says they expect a local case to be confirmed eventually.
Public access to city-owned parks and athletic fields are already closed under the initial declaration approved by the San Luis City Council on Friday. San Luis was the first of four municipalities in the county to declare an emergency.
Sanchez said raising the declaration to the second phase will provide an added measure of protection for city workers and for the public.
“(Other) cities that have done it did so when they already had cases, and if you do it that way, you are already exposed. We want to have everything ready for when (a case) does occur, for whenever a case is confirmed.”
The mayor added the heightened declaration is also aimed at protecting police officers and firefighters, who are the first to respond to emergencies and who have been issued equipment designed to protect them from exposure.
In Somerton, meanwhile, the city council limited the size of the audience at its council session on Tuesday to 10 people. And four of the seven council members participated in the session by phone as a precaution, since they traveled the previous week to Washington, D.C. on city business.
Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya signed a declaration of emergency for his city on Sunday.
“The goal is to try to avoid the spread of the disease (locally),” he said, “but we don’t want there to be panic among residents. We want to minimize the impact of the coronavirus on the community.”
Under Somerton’s declaration, the city’s Senior Center suspended all activities, except home delivery of meals to elderly participants in the center’s senior nutrition program. As in San Luis, the city’s parks and athletic fields are closed to the public.
Until the emergency passes, Anaya added, that the city is suspending the cutoff of water service to customers who are delinquent on their bills.
The city of Yuma has also declared a state of emergency, and previously planned events in all three cities have been canceled or suspended during the coronavirus crisis.
Schools around Yuma County and the state have also been closed by order of Gov. Doug Ducey.
Sanchez declined to predict how long San Luis would keep its restrictions in place.
“Everything about the coronavirus is changing day to day,” Sanchez said. “We don’t know how long it could last. It’s possible it could end before long, but it’s also possible we will have to raise the level of the emergency, especially if we begin to see cases in the community.”
South of the border, Sonora has recorded one confirmed case of coronavirus, in the state’s capital, Hermosillo, while Baja California saw its first two confirmed cases Tuesday in Mexicali.
As of Thursday there were no confirmed cases in San Luis Rio Colorado, although the Mexican border city across from San Luis, Ariz., has likewise canceled previously scheduled events and taken other precautionary measures.