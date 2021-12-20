San Luis takes steps to clean up trash in city

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Faced with an increase in waste and garbage in the city, the San Luis City Council moved forward with the City Code to hold property owners responsible for the problem.
City council approved the adoption and publication of Title 8 of the City Code, which defines the problems and establishes the authority to apply the law, responsibilities, mitigation and correction actions and sanctions for those responsible.
“People are going to be enforced and held accountable. It will be possible to give infractions and apply fines to people who throw mattresses, toilets, tires and other waste on public roads. It will also be possible to enforce the code to people who have garbage or do not take care of the cleanliness of their properties, “ explained Mayor Gerardo Sánchez after the meeting.
The city council hopes that by enforcing that part of the municipal code, compliance officers will have an additional tool for their tasks.
“We all want a cleaner city, but we all have to be more responsible, it is basically another tool for the officers who are in charge of applying the code and for our policemen,” Sánchez added.
The decision is due in part to recurring complaints about the increase in garbage and waste in various areas of the city, but especially in one area, which Sánchez attributed in part to the increase in activity in that area.
“We hope soon to be able to clean all that area of the first square, the public parking lots. We have to do a fairly aggressive cleaning, although we only have 12 employees in parks, and Public Works are still in charge of the cleaning campaign in the neighborhoods,” acknowledged the mayor.
On the other hand, he pointed out that it will be beneficial for the city to have three code compliance officers, of whom they already have two. One more will be hired before the end of the fiscal year.
The City Code identifies more than 20 types of urban offenses or nuisances, including uncontrolled vegetation on properties, drainage leaks, illegal disposal of garbage or debris, and the abandonment of inoperable vehicles on public roads.
Likewise, the code establishes mitigation and correction measures and the application of infractions and fines of up to $ 500 per day to offenders.