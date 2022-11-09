A taxi driver in San Luis, Ariz., has been jailed on suspicion of sexually molesting a 7-year-old girl, San Luis police said.

Luis Gilberto Ozuna, 61, was arrested Monday afternoon by police and booked into the Yuma County jail on two counts of child molestation, the San Luis Police Department said in a news release.

