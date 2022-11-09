A taxi driver in San Luis, Ariz., has been jailed on suspicion of sexually molesting a 7-year-old girl, San Luis police said.
Luis Gilberto Ozuna, 61, was arrested Monday afternoon by police and booked into the Yuma County jail on two counts of child molestation, the San Luis Police Department said in a news release.
Both Ozuna and the victim are residents of San Luis.
The minor told her mother she had been molested by Ozuna, and the mother contacted police, SLPD’s spokesman, Lt. Marco Santana said.
Investigators arrested Ozuna following an investigation that included an interview of the suspect, Santana said.
The spokesman said he did not know whether the sexual abuse of the victim occurred once or on multiple occasions.
“The San Luis Police Department is encouraging parents to speak with their children about being cautious of traveling with strangers and walking alone in the streets,” SLPD said in a release posted to social media.
“The San Luis Police Department is also asking the community to report any suspicious or suspected criminal activity.”