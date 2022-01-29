SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The San Luis City Council has approved recruiting for a new city administrator.
On Wednesday, the majority of the council voted in favor of recruitment efforts for the position Louie Galaviz has been filling since August, also instructing that a recruitment agency be found to help in the task of attracting a good candidate.
In addition, the council approved an increase for Galaviz’s salary, to $122,000, for the remainder of the time he serves as interim city administrator.
The issue was discussed behind closed doors in an executive session, from which the city council later came out to cast their vote, being approved by Deputy Mayor Africa Luna-Carrasco and council members Gloria Torres and Luis Cabrera.
“Basically what we did was approve the salary increase that was negotiated with Louie Galaviz, because he is fully performing the functions of city manager, and we approved opening the position to recruit nationally,” Cabrera explained after the session.
The motion was voted against by Councilmen Mario Buchanan Jr. and Matías Rosales, as well as Mayor Gerardo Sánchez.
Louie Galaviz has held the position as interim since August, after the separation agreement that the city council made with Tadeo De La Hoya, the previous administrator.
Since he entered as an interim, Galaviz made it clear that his intention was not to become a starter in the position.
Cabrera noted that Galaviz has performed well at the head of the administration, but reiterated that a regular administrator is required.
“I see that Louie has done a very good job, and I have spoken with employees and directors and they tell me the same thing, but we want to have a holder with the experience and profile for the position,” Cabrera stressed.