SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Men and women who have served in the military will be honored here in a future park that will feature a memorial wall embedded with plaques with the names of the veterans.
Located on a nearly two-acre site along Main Street on the city’s north side, the yet-to-be-named park will be landscaped and also include a children’s play area, a site for display of military vehicles, a flagposts for banners of each of the military branches and a plaza lined with bricks engraved with the names of donors to the park.
The city is hoping to pay for much of the estimated cost of the park, $732,288, with donations and sponsorships, with the remainder coming from the city budget.
In 2017 city’s Parks and Recreation and other departments began working with a committee made up of Vice Mayor Africa Luna-Carrasco, Councilman Jose Ponce, Police Chief Richard Jessup and Justice of the Peace Juan Manuel Guerrero in the planning of the park. Then this week, acting City Administrator Louis Galaviz presented a conceptual design to the City Council.
“This is a project the council has supported and wants to see done, and it is being done thanks to the committee,” Galaviz told the council. “We have seen veterans parks in other municipalities and this park will give the city, its residents and families a place to honor and remember our veterans.”
San Luis has a growing military tradition, with residents having gone on from high school to serve in uniform, including two who died in the Iraq war, Marine Sgt. Fernando Padilla and Army Spc. Ismael Solorio. In May the city saw its first resident graduate from a military academy – Nathania Nuño, who is a commissioned officer in the Army having completed her studies at West Point.
“The park will provide the opportunity to recognize our veterans, with plaques with their names,” Galaviz said. “It will be a place where families can reflect about the past and the future and honor our veterans.”
Other planned features of the park include a monumental flag area, where the American flag will be flown on such occasions as Veterans Day, Memorial Day at on the anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
“A veterans park is something that is very much needed,” Mayor Gerardo Sanchez said. “We have many veterans and active-duty personnel (in the military) from San Luis, and we need to recognize them.”
Development of the park is included in the city’s current five-year capital improvement plan, and the committee previously formed in the planning stage will assume the task of raising funds through sponsorships and donations to pay for part of the work.
The park will be located just north of the city’s statue honoring UFW leader Cesar Chavez. The park site is on federal land loaned to the city, and the city’s next step, said Galaviz, is to apply for a permit from the Bureau of Land Management to make the improvements.