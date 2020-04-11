SAN LUIS, Ariz.-- Residents here have come together in a campaign to collect and make medical supplies to help the public in general and health care workers in particular in the battle against the coronavirus.
Last month, they launched the campaign -- dubbed Unidos a Distancia, or United at a Distance -- to gather materials to make masks and protective equipment for medical professionals, as well as to gather specialized equipment to protect those in the health care field from the virus.
This week, they handed out 300 masks they made or collected to passers-by on Main Street in San Luis.
“We saw that there was need for masks in the community and at the hospital as well as a shortage nationally,” said Maria Robles, coordinator of the campaign. “So we decided to start this campaign and mobilize volunteers (to help).”
So far, the effort has brought together nearly 20 volunteers, who either collect medical supplies or make masks and gowns out of materials previously donated.
Altogether, the campaign has given out more than 500 masks and gloves, and the volunteers are slated this week to make their first donations of protective masks and other items to Yuma Regional Medical Center, Robles said.
“We know that there is a big need in the hospital,” she said, “and we will also do it to help police and firefighters. We don’t want there to be a shortage for them either.”
Joining the volunteers handing out supplies to passers-by on Main Street was the mayor of San Luis, Gerardo Sanchez.
“This campaign is very important,” he said. “Use of masks is already being recommended nationally, and I wonder why they waited so long to recommend it, if they are already being used in China and Japan to prevent the spread” of the coronavirus.
While saying everyone should wear a mask, Sanchez appealed to area residents not to seek out the specialized N95 masks that are most critically needed by health care workers and first responders.
He also called on the public to stay home and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of the virus. He noted that most of the area residents so far confirmed as having the virus contracted it outside Yuma County.
The campaign continues to seek volunteers as well as donations of medical supplies or materials to make medical supplies. Anyone interested in getting involved in the campaign can call 928-285-3193 or 928-919-4935.