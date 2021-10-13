Guillermina Fuentes, a former San Luis mayor and councilwoman, appeared in Yuma County Superior Court for an arraignment hearing on Monday on charges related to alleged illegal conduct in the August 2020 Primary Election.
Fuentes, who also serves on the Gadsden Elementary School District governing board, entered not guilty pleas to four felony charges, which included two counts of ballot abuse and one count each of conspiracy and forgery.
She appeared before Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson, who scheduled her next court appearance for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 18.
In December 2020, Fuentes was indicted on one count of ballot abuse, which is also known as “ballot harvesting,” for allegedly voting with another person’s early ballot.
The charge alleges that during the August 2020 Primary Election Fuentes knowingly collected four voted ballots from other people, which is in violation of Arizona Law.
The early ballots were deposited into a ballot box on Election Day, and were processed and counted by the Yuma County Recorder during the election.
Under Arizona law only a family member, household member, or caregiver of the voter can collect voted or voted early ballots from another person.
Then, on Oct. 5, 2021, a state grand jury indicted Fuentes on three additional felony charges: conspiracy, forgery, and an additional ballot abuse count.
The new charges allege that Fuentes conspired to obtain and vote the early ballot of another individual, and that she knowingly signed the person’s name on an early ballot.
The indictment further alleges that she allegedly violated another part of the Ballot Abuse law by marking the individual’s ballot.
Ballot abuse is a class 6 felony and carries a prison sentence of up to two years and a fine that can be as much as $150,000.
Also charged in connection to the case is San Luis resident Alma Juarez. The investigation into her case is ongoing.
Fuentes is being represented by attorney Josh Cordova, while Juarez is represented by attorney Sebastion Sanchez. Assistant Attorney General Todd Lawson is prosecuting this case.