A 26-year-old San Luis woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 95 on Thursday evening, according to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
Lt. Sam Pavlak said the crash happened at 7:27 p.m. at County 21st Street in San Luis.
The initial investigation revealed that a brown 2001 Subaru Impreza sedan being driven by Arlene Galvan was traveling northbound on Highway 95 near County 21st Street.
For unknown reasons she veered across the centerline of the highway into oncoming traffic and collided with a white 2019 Nissan Rogue SUV, which was traveling in the opposite direction.
Galvan, a San Luis resident, was ejected from her vehicle after her car rolled over and sustained fatal injuries as a result. Next of kin notification has been made.
The driver of the Nissan and two passengers were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.
This case remains under investigation at this time. It is unknown if alcohol was a factor in this collision at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.