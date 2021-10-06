A grand jury has indicted Guillermina Fuentes, a former San Luis mayor and councilwoman, on additional charges related to alleged illegal conduct in the August 2020 Primary Election.
Attorney General Mark Brnovich made the announcement on Tuesday in a press release, alleging that Fuentes voted for another person with an early ballot.
In December 2020, Fuentes was indicted on one count of ballot abuse, which is also known as “ballot harvesting.”
That charge, which is also included in the new indictment, alleges that during the August 2020 Primary Election, Fuentes knowingly collected four voted ballots from other people, which is a violation of Arizona law.
Those ballots were then deposited into a ballot box on Election Day, and were processed and counted by the Yuma County Recorder during the election.
Under Arizona law, only a family member, household member or caregiver of the voter is allowed to collect voted or unvoted early ballots from another person.
Ballot abuse is a class 6 felony and carries a prison sentence of up to two years and a fine that can be as much as $150,000.
The new indictment, in addition to the initial ballot abuse charge, alleges three new additional felony offenses; conspiracy, forgery and another charge of ballot abuse.
The new charges allege that Fuentes conspired to obtain and vote using another person’s early ballot in the August 2020 Primary Election.
The indictment further alleges that Fuentes knowingly signed the person’s name on the early ballot, and that she allegedly violated another part of the ballot abuse law by marking the individual’s ballot.
Also charged in connection to the case is San Luis resident Alma Juarez. The investigation into her case is ongoing.
Fuentes is being represented by attorney Josh Cordova, while Juarez is represented by attorney Sebastion Sanchez. Assistant Attorney General Todd Lawson is prosecuting this case.