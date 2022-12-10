WINTERHAVEN – It’s been “the dream of many,” taking the work of three superintendents, numerous board of trustees members and $15 million but finally, San Pasqual Valley High School is getting a proper new gym. And its grand opening will take place today, Saturday, Dec. 10, the very same day it celebrates the district’s 70th anniversary.
Seventy years ago in 1952, the first San Pasqual school opened in honor of Chief Pasqual. Then in 1962, the high school was added and the original gym was built. The district has since continued to serve students from the Quechan Indian reservation (Fort Yuma), Winterhaven, Bard, Imperial, Glamis, Ogilby, Palo Verde and surrounding areas. To better serve these students, then-superintendent Dr. David Bealer dreamed up the gym project. His efforts were followed by the following superintendent, Rauna Fox, and now, Superintendent Dr. Katrina León is seeing the dream through.
Speaking on behalf of herself and Family and Guidance Counselor Kenia Rodriguez, León shared that “As alumni, we are especially proud that a new generation of students will have access to an incredible new gym, wrestling room, weight room, team rooms and state of the art audio system with a stage and overhead screen.”
The gym is intended to serve as a venue for sporting events as well as graduations, presentation, trainings, dances and other community events. It will also allow for the previous gym to solely serve middle school students when before, it was shared by both middle and high schoolers.
With a capacity limit of 1,100 people, the gym would limit who could use it and when. But now, the old gym will receive renovations so that when only middle schoolers are using it, they’ll feel their own value reflected.
By comparison, the new gym has a higher capacity limit of 2,110. SPVHS not only looks forward to having the use of two gyms but in providing a source of pride for the community.
“This is kind of that place that one, we can have graduations and we haven’t had graduation in a building in forever so that’ll be nice; not all the mosquito eating that we’ve all experienced,” León said. “I think it’s going to be a real boon for our community and that’s why I think the 10th will see a lot of people that we probably didn’t even expect so we’re excited about that.”
The excitement for those who’ve worked to see the new gym become a reality is even greater when considering the challenges they overcame.
“COVID really impacted the whole supply chain,” León said. “It really impacted us getting labor being geographically isolated where most of our people that are here are from the San Diego region, so even getting them here was hard. There were a lot of trials and tribulations; it went up about 15%. So at the end of the day, $15 million. A huge expense. The bond originally was for $8 million so we’ve had to add to it.”
She recounted that she was fortunate to attend a conference and had a conversation which ultimately led to the district being encouraged to resubmit a request for additional money and receiving another $2 million.
“As an alumni, I feel really proud of this project coming to life because you’ve been hearing it for so many years,” Kenia Rodriguez said. “I remember when I was in San Pasqual, I would hear. I heard it when my niece was a senior, I heard it when my nephew was in school. And for this to happen and give new generations at San Pasqual this opportunity of something that’s for them, I think it’s amazing what the district was able to do.”
León added that others within the district are eager to put the gym to use.
“I got a text from the athletic director asking if they can do a game here on the ninth and I said, ‘No, not until January!’” León laughed. “But we’re excited and everything about it like… just the fact that we have a concession stand, that we’re redoing the softball field so it’ll be right here so that it’s close in proximity so bathrooms are available. There’s so many things that this area hasn’t had that we’re almost trying to create an athletic complex, which is why the gym faces the field. We wanted it to open up so we’re going to have the softball field and the baseball field and you have the football field and it’s all this inclusive thing that says, ‘Hey, this is about the students.’”
While the gym won’t be ready to hold games until January, the district felt it important for the gym’s grand opening to be ready for the 70th anniversary. The event is open to the public and will include a great deal of ceremony. There will be a ribbon cutting with prayer and traditional singing and dancing by Strong Hearts. Music will be played throughout the event with self-guided tours of the gym and free food for all to enjoy. Along with a memory walk in the old gym, the festivities will also include mariachi music and folkloric dance.
To celebrate with San Pasqual, everyone’s welcome to come by the school at 676 W Baseline Rd, Winterhaven, Calif., 92283 today, Saturday, Dec. 10 from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.