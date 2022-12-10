WINTERHAVEN – It’s been “the dream of many,” taking the work of three superintendents, numerous board of trustees members and $15 million but finally, San Pasqual Valley High School is getting a proper new gym. And its grand opening will take place today, Saturday, Dec. 10, the very same day it celebrates the district’s 70th anniversary.

Seventy years ago in 1952, the first San Pasqual school opened in honor of Chief Pasqual. Then in 1962, the high school was added and the original gym was built. The district has since continued to serve students from the Quechan Indian reservation (Fort Yuma), Winterhaven, Bard, Imperial, Glamis, Ogilby, Palo Verde and surrounding areas. To better serve these students, then-superintendent Dr. David Bealer dreamed up the gym project. His efforts were followed by the following superintendent, Rauna Fox, and now, Superintendent Dr. Katrina León is seeing the dream through.

