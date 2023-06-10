WINTERHAVEN – San Pasqual Valley High School’s Class of 2023 has earned a record-breaking $134,390 in scholarships this year. Before their graduation on Friday, they celebrated the achievement with a special scholarship banquet on Thursday, June 1. Parents, guardians, community members, administration and staff all gathered to commemorate the students’ hard work.

“The 2023 Scholarship and Award Banquet was a phenomenal event organized by the SPVHS counseling team and spearheaded by Kenia Rodriguez, family and guidance coordinator,” Superintendent Dr. Katrina Leon said. “Although San Pasqual Valley Unified School District is a small district, our impact is huge.

