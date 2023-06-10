WINTERHAVEN – San Pasqual Valley High School’s Class of 2023 has earned a record-breaking $134,390 in scholarships this year. Before their graduation on Friday, they celebrated the achievement with a special scholarship banquet on Thursday, June 1. Parents, guardians, community members, administration and staff all gathered to commemorate the students’ hard work.
“The 2023 Scholarship and Award Banquet was a phenomenal event organized by the SPVHS counseling team and spearheaded by Kenia Rodriguez, family and guidance coordinator,” Superintendent Dr. Katrina Leon said. “Although San Pasqual Valley Unified School District is a small district, our impact is huge.
“Our students accepted scholarships from over 13 organizations and 11 local scholarships. Many of our students will be first-generation college students and even a small scholarship amount makes a difference. We are so proud of our students, and I am especially grateful for our staff who guided and supported these young scholars.”
With the funds, San Pasqual graduates will be continuing their education at Arizona Western College and beyond. Two of the students who earned the most scholarship monies, for example, shared that they’ll be starting out at AWC.
“I feel very fortunate to have been awarded several scholarships as the amounts received will help me pay and pursue my secondary education at Arizona Western College and major in Automotive Mechanics,” said Jorge Luis A. Gallegos Ramirez
Class Valedictorian Karina Sotelo will be studying nursing at AWC. “As a first-generation student I feel honored on being chosen and awarded several scholarships,” she said.
Class Salutatorian Mireya Maya, on the other hand, will be pursuing her education in San Diego.
“I feel honored to be the recipient of several scholarships offered at SPVHS,” Maya said. “These scholarships will help me fund and pursue a degree in Business Psychology at the University of California, San Diego.”
Gallegos Ramirez and Sotelo were two of five Brenda Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship recipients. Family and Guidance Coordinator Kenia Rodriguez, who coordinated the event, also handed out the awards for this scholarship.
“This year I handed out five scholarships to five students who I know will be able to use the funds towards their post-secondary educational journey,” Rodriguez said. “I feel very honored to have worked alongside our counseling team, Mrs. Georgina Paz and Ms. Karen Aguilar, to guide students toward applying for scholarships and plan a fantastic event to celebrate their academic achievements.
“Our counseling team does not doubt that our graduates’ futures will be filled with remarkable new experiences and challenges that will give them the success they all deserve. Congratulations, Class of 2023!”
Having beaten the school’s record for scholarship monies earned in a year, San Pasqual’s bar for next year is higher than ever – a positive challenge.
