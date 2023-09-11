Sanguinetti Ball Fields to get permanent restrooms

The Sanguinetti Ball Fields are finally getting permanent restroom facilities. The fields currently have no permanent restrooms, with the closest at Carver Park.
The Yuma City Council approved the $204,826 purchase and installation of prefabricated restrooms from CXT Incorporated of Spokane Valley, Washington.
The previous restrooms at the athletic complex, which is located at 1231 W. 3rd St., were demolished because they were consistently not working properly and experiencing backups, according to a staff report. Remodeling the restroom was not possible as it is situated within a flood zone and not viable for park use in any capacity.
Currently, the city is using rented temporary restroom facilities to accommodate the softball and baseball activities, the report noted.
Staff will relocate the new prefabricated restroom to a site within the park that is in close proximity to the ball fields, but not within the flood zone. Preparations for the restroom site, including underground utilities, will be paid through a separate contract.
Councilman Gary Knight asked about the potential for graffiti. “I know in the past, we’ve had a restroom at this park, and it was kind of prone to vandalism. Are we taking steps at this point with a new restroom facility to deter that problem?”
Eric Erfurt, director of parks and recreation, acknowledged that the previous restrooms were the target of vandalism. However, he noted, “the restroom that has been ordered at this point is pretty vandal resistant, much more than a stick-built unit. We’re also placing that restroom within the fenced area of the ball field complex to help deter some of that activity.”
In other action, the council also approved the following items on the consent agenda:
• A five-year sole source contract to James Cooke & Hobson of Phoenix for Flygt submersible pumps at an estimated annual expenditure of $298,000. The vendor is the sole authorized distributor for Flygt equipment within Arizona.
For almost 50 years, the city sanitary wastewater facilities have been designed and built using Flygt brand submersible pumps and mixers manufactured by Xylem Inc. The submersible equipment is used primarily to convey and/or treat wastewater within the city’s wastewater collection and treatment facilities, according to a staff report.
Replacing this brand with another manufacturer’s equipment would lead to costly modifications of the existing pumping and treatment systems and adversely affect the designed pumping characteristics of these systems.
Currently, more than 70 Flygt submersible pumps and mixers are in use within the city’s wastewater treatment facilities and 26 sanitary sewer lift stations.
• The $127,315 purchase of an Envirosight RovverX CCTV pipeline inspection basic system from Haaker Equipment Co. of Phoenix to retrofit one RS Tech Van, which was purchased April 2016.
The Utilities Department is responsible for assuring the wastewater collection system is properly maintained and free flowing at all times, a staff report explained. The wastewater system consists of 361 miles of sanitary sewer gravity lines from 6 to 48 inches in diameter, 16 miles of force mains and 6,336 sanitary sewer manholes.
Proper operation and maintenance include main line jet cleaning followed by video inspections using a specialized CCTV equipment system.
The equipment currently installed in the 2016 RS Tech Van is outdated and obsolete. The new equipment will be retrofitted into the van to replace the old equipment. Utilities personnel certified in pipeline inspection conduct videotaping of the lines and document any abnormalities or deficiencies for scheduling repair work. This video inspection information is archived for five years and is often referred to for utility locates and CIP assessments.
• A one-year contract for plumbing services for an estimated $75,000 annually to AA Action Plumbing of Yuma. This contract will be used to obtain plumbing services as needed. The city frequently uses an on-call contractor to provide plumbing repair and installation services for city-owned plumbing systems. A majority of the plumbing services calls are for emergency repair.
• A contract for the purchase of brass fittings and miscellaneous supportive items for an estimated annual cost of $65,000 from Ferguson Waterworks of Yuma. This contract will be used to replace damaged or worn brass fittings on an as-needed basis.