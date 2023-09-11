Sanguinetti Ball Fields to get permanent restrooms

Sanguinetti Ball Fields, located at 1231 W. 3rd St., will soon get permanent restrooms. Currently, the city is using rented temporary restroom facilities to accommodate the softball and baseball activities.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CITY OF YUMA

The Sanguinetti Ball Fields are finally getting permanent restroom facilities. The fields currently have no permanent restrooms, with the closest at Carver Park.

The Yuma City Council approved the $204,826 purchase and installation of prefabricated restrooms from CXT Incorporated of Spokane Valley, Washington.

