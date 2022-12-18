Drive-by map

This map lays out the flow of traffic for the upcoming gift drive-by on Monday, Dec. 19.

 Image Courtesy of Yuma Landing

Santa’s never without his helpers all across the globe but here in Yuma specifically, he’s found help in Yvonne Peach, owner of the Yuma Landing Company and the Historic Coronado Motor Hotel.

On Monday, Dec. 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., she’ll be giving Santa a hand in handing out gifts during the Santa Gift Drive-By at the Yuma Civic Center parking lot.

