Santa’s never without his helpers all across the globe but here in Yuma specifically, he’s found help in Yvonne Peach, owner of the Yuma Landing Company and the Historic Coronado Motor Hotel.
On Monday, Dec. 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., she’ll be giving Santa a hand in handing out gifts during the Santa Gift Drive-By at the Yuma Civic Center parking lot.
Peach has been helping Santa since 2020 when COVID-19 impacted Mr. Claus’ availability to come to town and see Yuma’s kids before Christmas Day.
“First year I did it was because there was no Santa Claus anywhere for kids,” Peach said. “So the first year I had it at Yuma Landing, I closed the restaurant and we had a drive-by in the parking lot, but it backed up traffic pretty bad. Last year, the city moved me to the convention center and so that’s where we’re at again this year. We’re at the convention center.”
Peach explained that in order to benefit from the giveaway, folks will need to show up in a vehicle and the kids looking to receive gifts need to be present in the vehicle.
While people have previously asked to show up and pick up presents on behalf of children, Peach reiterated that they’ll need to bring the kids with them. Kiddos may find it worthwhile since on top of their gift, they’ll get to see Santa and all the local helpers.
Along with Santa and Yvonne Peach, volunteers primarily consist of Marines, police officers, Rotary Club members and folks from the airport. Help is also being given for milk and cookies.
But why so much effort? Peach shared that Santa Claus has left the presents with her and she firmly believes in the importance of Santa’s mission to give to community.
“So many of the little kids that come honestly, I think it’s all they get all year,” she said. “Some of the kids are really poor. I know one person – she put on Facebook that her little son has carried around the elephant (he received from the drive-by) all year long. That makes me feel good when she says that. It meant something, you know?”
To partake in the drive-by on Monday, Dec. 19, community members can drive to the Yuma Civic Center parking lot, located at 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, at any time between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. And for those not partaking, Peach still wants readers to get the word out and let kiddos know Santa’s brought presents!
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.