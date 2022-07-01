For those planning on having a student attend a high school in the Yuma Union High School District, the time to register is swiftly approaching as school begins Aug. 4. Per a press release from YUHSD, registration is divided into separate days by cohort and will take place at each school site. Prior to registration, families will be able to fill out forms to quicken the process.
Registration days and times for each cohort are as follows:
Monday, July 25
Seniors (Cohort 2023)
noon – 3 p.m. Last Names A-L
3 – 6 p.m. Last Names M-Z
Tuesday, July 26
Juniors (Cohort 2024)
noon – 3 p.m. Last Names A-L
3 – 6 p.m. Last Names M-Z
Thursday, July 28
Sophomores (Cohort 2025)
noon – 3 p.m. Last Names A-L
3 – 6 p.m. Last Names M-Z
Friday, July 29
Freshmen (Cohort 2026)
noon – 3 p.m. Last Names A-L
3 – 6 p.m. Last Names M-Z
To expedite the registration process for families, numerous forms will be available at their student’s school website or YumaUnion.org in advance. These packets can be accessed by visiting the school website and clicking the registration image on the homepage during the week of July 11. Families who completed online enrollment for their incoming freshmen (Class of 2026) do not need to complete forms again, but they should still attend in-person registration to complete the final steps of the process.
Parents needn’t come in for multiple days when registering siblings from separate cohorts, however. Instead, they can come for a single day and register all children at the same time.
For students who are new to YUHSD, parents/guardians will need to provide the following documents:
- Birth certificate for the child, original or certified true copy (if the parent or guardian is not listed on the birth certificate, they will need legal documentation regarding custody).
- Proof of identity of parent/legal guardian: proof could include, but is not limited to, a state-issued driver’s license, an Arizona ID, a valid passport, a military or government-issued ID, a consular card or up-to-date immunization records.
- Proof of residency (per Arizona Department of Education: Arizona Residency Guidelines): The parent or legal guardian must provide one of the following documents, which bear the parent or legal guardian’s full name and residential address or physical description of the property where the student resides (no P.O. Boxes): valid Arizona driver’s license; Arizona identification card; valid Arizona motor vehicle registration; valid Arizona Address Confidentiality Program authorization card; property deed; mortgage documents; property tax bill; rental agreement or lease (including Section 8 agreement or off-base military housing); electric, gas or water bill; bank or credit card statement; W-2 wage statement; payroll stub; certificate of tribal enrollment (506 Form) or other identification issued by a recognized Indian tribe located in Arizona; other documentation from a state, tribal or federal agency (Social Security Administration, Veterans Administration, Arizona Department of Economic Security, etc.); temporary on-base billeting facility (for military families).
- School records: withdrawal form; report card (most recent); and transcript.
- Record of promotion from eighth grade if student has never attended high school.
- Immunization records.
- Students should be prepared to pay for elective class fees and ID photo fees (cash, check and credit/debit card are acceptable forms of payment).
Students returning to the district should be prepared to:
- Verify parent/guardian residency (see residency section above).
- Pay picture ID fee ($15.00). Note: all students are required to have an ID while on campus.
- Pay for elective course fees at My School Bucks, the webstore.
- Pay for any equipment that was not returned the previous year.
YUHSD recommends paying fees online. Students and parents can save time in line at registration by prepaying fees online and bringing in a printed receipt to show at registration. Online fee payments can be made on all school websites. If fees are not showing up on My School Bucks (the school webstore account), please check back during the week of July 11.
Families who are new to the district can begin setting up their account on My School Bucks manually or they can wait until they have access to their Synergy/ParentVUE account and click on the student fees link. By waiting until Synergy/ParentVUE access, families won’t need to set up a My Schools Bucks account. All returning students should be able to access My School Bucks through the ParentVUE account.
The first day of school at YUHSD is Thursday, Aug. 4. Classes begin at 7:40 a.m. at Cibola, Gila Ridge, Kofa and Yuma High Schools, while classes at San Luis High start at 7:30 a.m. and classes at Vista High begin at 8:30 a.m.
Students who wish to take part in distance learning for the 2022-23 school year are welcome to enroll in Yuma Online Distance Academy (YODA). Visit https://www.yumaunion.org/Page/19 or contact the student’s counselor for more information.
To stay updated on the latest with the district, visit https://www.yumaunion.org/.