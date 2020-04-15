In the past month, the Somerton/Cocopah Fire Department has been dispatched to the area south of County 19th between Avenues B and C for reports of injured people.
Fire Chief Paul De Anda added that each time they were there, firefighters observed groups of 100 people, if not more, gathered in the area off-roading.
The SCFD would like to remind the community about the importance of social distancing.
The Yuma County Public Health Services confirmed on Monday that the COVID-19 virus is actively circulating in Yuma County and they are expecting to see an increase in the number of people infected as a result.
De Anda explained that some of the people who have recently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus have not been outside the Yuma County area or had any contact with any other person who has tested positive for the coronavirus.
“What this means is there are asymptomatic COVID-19 people in the community, who have not been identified, and are transmitting the coronavirus,” De Anda said.
Assembling in large groups, even to off-road, raises the risk of being infected. An asymptomatic infected person can then contaminate family and friends who have underlying health issues and are more vulnerable to COVID-19.
De Anda and SCFD firefighters are asking that everyone be responsible by doing everything possible to help stem the spread of the virus, which has been reported in each state.
One way of doing this is by not assembling in large groups.
“We can express our love and appreciation for our families, friends and neighbors by doing all that we can to not risk getting, and transmitting COVID-19,” De Anda said.
Yuma County Health Officials confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday bringing the total to 24. Patients remain in isolation and health officials are conducting contact investigations.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.