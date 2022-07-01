Fire Chief Paul De Anda is hanging up his helmet and putting away his turnout gear for the last time after announcing his retirement from the Somerton/Cocopah Fire Department following 34 years of service.
“I have always told people that one of the only certainties in life is change,” De Anda said. “Although I will miss being able to serve the residents of Somerton and the citizens of the Cocopah Nation, I recognize that the time has come for a change in my life.”
Throughout his career De Anda displayed an unwavering commitment and climbed the ladder in ranks, spending a little more than a year as a volunteer firefighter, 3 ½ years as volunteer Captain, nine years as a full-time chief, four years as a firefighter with the City of Yuma, and finally 18 years as Fire Chief for the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department.
“I don’t know if it is true, but I was told by Battalion Chief John Teague of the Yuma Fire Department that I was the youngest fire chief in the country at the time,” De Anda said.
While De Anda could have pursued a career in any profession, it was the love for a brother that led to his desire to become a firefighter.
In 1981, one of De Anda’s older brothers became very ill and the ambulance that was called to transport him to the hospital had to come all the way to Somerton from Yuma, which took about 30 to 40 minutes to arrive.
“As a result, I ended up joining the fire department as a volunteer firefighter. I then took the EMT course and became certified,” De Anda said. “I realized times were changing and the opportunity to provide a higher level of service was possible.”
That higher level of service he envisioned took the form of many career accomplishments over the years, and De Anda said none was more important than the Intergovernmental Agreement that led to the creation of the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department.
“The vision of the Tribe and City of Somerton created a unique business model that has enabled both entities to enjoy a higher level of service,” De Anda said.
Another milestone was the SCFD applying for and receiving a Certificate of Necessity more than 30 years ago to operate its own ambulances. He also cited lowering the SCFD’s Insurance Service Offer – ISO – from a 7 to a 3 and the establishment of community paramedicine.
The nature of firefighting has also changed over the years, according to De Anda, and it requires continual education and highly specialized training to stay current.
He explained the risks are much higher now mostly due to the changes in society, technology and public health.
As an example, electric cars and solar panels did not exist when De Anda became a firefighter. Pandemics are also a greater concern these days.
“We now provide community paramedicine in partnership with the Regional Center for Border Health,” De Anda said. “The result of this program is that the chronically ill residents who are enrolled now have their blood pressure and diabetes in check and under control.”
Another thing De Anda always did was to remind new firefighters that a large majority of the people they serve in South County work in agriculture.
“These are the people who climb into the labor buses while the city sleeps and toil in the fields under the scorching sun and cold winters,” De Anda said. “It is their hard work that pays the taxes, which in turn finance what we do as a fire department.”
He explained that he did so hoping it would keep his firefighters humble and convey a sense of responsibility regarding how they carried out their duties to the public.
While Da Anda’s days as a firefighter are done, his time as a public servant is not, saying that his goal is to find employment that will allow him to continue working to benefit the Cocopah Tribe and the City of Somerton.
