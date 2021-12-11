Somerton Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD) Chief Paul De Anda said he could not be prouder of his firefighters, who have not lost sight of their humanity during the recent surge of migrants at the border and treating everyone the same when they need help.
Since Dec. 4, SCFD has responded to more than 16 calls for service involving migrants in the area of the Levee and Colorado River.
As a result, SCFD firefighters have transported multiple sick and injured migrants, including one woman who gave birth to a baby boy.
De Anda added when his firefighters began responding to these calls, they were shocked to see the migrants’ conditions.
“Many of them had not eaten and had not drunk enough water to stay hydrated,” De Anda said.
Since then, SCFD firefighters have bought peanut butter, jelly and bread with their own money and have been making and bagging dozens of sandwiches. They have also bought cases of water for the ambulances.
Now, when the SDFD responds to a call to the border, they have been handing out water and sandwiches to the migrants as they treat those who are sick or injured.
“It is so easy to get involved in the politics of these situations and to forget that we are dealing with our fellow human beings,” De Anda said.
Within the past several days, more than 6,000 migrants have crossed from Mexico into the country through the Yuma area.
A majority of them are seeking asylum in the United States after fleeing poverty and gang violence in Central America and Haiti.
The U. S. Customs and Border Protection reports that the number of migrant encounters has increased by 2,647% since Oct. 1.
While many are waiting in large groups in makeshift camps along the Levee to be picked up by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents, others have moved on.
The Yuma Sector Border Patrol has said that a record number of migrants have illegally crossed the border and it is overwhelmed because of it, without the resources to deal with the situation properly.
