A driver was injured Thursday afternoon when the car the man was driving crashed into a canal.
According to Fire Chief Paul De Anda of the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department, at approximately 12:05 p.m. firefighters responded to County 14th Street and the levee for a report of a single-vehicle collision.
Firefighters were told that the collision involved a single occupant and the vehicle was in the Salinity Canal, west of the levee.
When SCFD firefighters arrived on scene they found the vehicle in the canal with the occupant on the roof of the vehicle.
The vehicle was approximately ¾ of a mile from where it entered the canal and had damage to its roof, indicating that it possibly rolled over at least once.
The lone occupant of the vehicle was complaining of pain to his stomach and ribs.
Firefighters had to use a 24-foot extension ladder to reach the car and occupant.
The patient was then placed on a backboard and slid across the ladder by firefighters to paramedics, who were waiting on the canal bank.
After being treated the patient was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further evaluation.
It is unknown how the accident occurred, and it is under investigation.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilb