The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department recently received a $30,000 grant award from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (AZGOHS) for the purchase of new generation hydraulic extrication equipment.
Fire Chief Paul De Anda explained that the SCFD has continued to see an upward trend in the number of vehicle collisions and fatalities in the South Country area and the extrication equipment firefighters are currently using is 12 years old.
“This grant will allow for the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department to improve life-safety outcomes when motor vehicle collisions requiring extrications are needed,” De Anda said.
According to SCFD statistics, in:
• 2017: 109 responses to vehicle collisions, 69 transports to the hospital, 5 extrications and 4 fatalities.
• 2018: 145 responses to vehicle collisions, 104 required transports, 3 extrications and 1 fatality.2019: 143 responses to vehicle collisions, 109 transports, 8 extrications and 5 fatalities.
De Anda added that the technology and construction methods of modern vehicles has also reached beyond the design capabilities of its current equipment.
Additionally, the current equipment has reached the end of its service life.
