Firefighters from the Somerton/Cocopah Fire Department responded to South Avenue G and Highway 95 on Thursday afternoon for a non-injury collision involving two vehicles.
The crash happened at approximately 2:09 p.m. and when firefighters arrived on scene, Fire Chef Paul De Anda said they found a red Honda sedan facing north in the south side of the intersection in the turn lane.
A gray Kia sedan was facing east in the east side of the intersection in that turn lane.
De Anda also said the female driver of the red Honda and the two male occupants of the gray Kia were standing on the southwest corner of the intersection.
The female driver stated that, although she was shaken up, she was not injured. The two occupants of the Kia sedan suffered minor abrasions as a result of the airbags deploying.
All three vehicle occupants refused medical treatment and transport.
The female driver of the red Honda told firefighters she was northbound and saw in her mirror that the gray Kia was going to strike her vehicle.
She said she attempted to move out of the way, but the Kia ran into the rear of the Honda and then spun around, coming to rest in the east turn lane.
Earlier the same day, at about 12:32 p.m., SCFD firefighters responded to the 300 block of South Somerton Avenue for a reported natural gas leak.
Upon their arrival they found a repair crew from Southwest Gas searching for the leak.
Because the leak was underground and permeating up through the surface, firefighters established a water supply, extended two fire hose lines and charged them with water.
They remained on standby at the scene until the Southwest Gas repair crew was able to pinch off the gas line and stop the flow of gas.
The Marine Corp Fire Department covered the Somerton Fire Station while their crews were on scene.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.