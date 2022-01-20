The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD) responded to back-to-back motor vehicle accidents Tuesday evening.
At 6:10 p.m., SCFD responded to the first collision at Highway 95 and Avenue C, in which two mid-sized sedans collided at the intersection and in turn, struck a black Jeep station wagon.
It is unknown at this time what caused the vehicles to collide, SCFD reports. However, a San Luis Fire Department ambulance arrived on scene seconds after the collision, and contacted SCFD.
The San Luis ambulance transported a female from one vehicle to Yuma Regional Medical Center in non-emergency traffic.
The male driver of the other sedan complained of neck pain. SCFD placed him in a cervical collar and transported him to YRMC, also in non-emergency traffic.
While still at this accident, SCFD personnel were called to a second motor vehicle accident with injuries at Avenue G and Highway 95.
According to SCFD, a white Buick crossover had been T-boned by a semitrailer hauling a heavy equipment trailer. The semitrailer impacted the driver side door, causing about a foot of intrusion into the door. The collision was strong enough to deploy all of the Buick’s airbags.
The woman driving the Buick, who was wearing a seat belt, was able to extricate herself from the vehicle, SCFD said. She reported pain to her right arm, side and shoulder, and was transported to YRMC by SCFD paramedics in non-emergency traffic.
The driver of the semitrailer was not injured and refused treatment.
The cause of the collision was unknown.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating both accidents.