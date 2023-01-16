• Thursday: Vocalist Renee Grant Patrick and pianist Nicole Pesce
• Jan. 26: San Diego trombonist Matt Hall and his quartet
• Feb. 2: San Diego’s Society Boys
• Feb. 9: Yuma Jazz Company – Steven Hennig, trumpet; Jason Arviso, guitar; Cesar Juarez, bass, and Brandon Coz, drums
• Feb. 16: Yuma Big Band
• Feb. 23: Pianist Ron Kobayashi and his trio
• March 2: Yuma vocalist Jennifer Wayman-Hart
• March 9: Yuma duo Jason & Elle
• March. 16: Guitartist, vocalist and former Yuman Pete Pancrazi
• March 23: San Diego vocalist Allison Adams Tucker
• March 30: Cibola High School Jazz Band
• April 6: Jason & Elle
• April 13: Yuma Big Band
• April 20: Jazz bands of San Luis High School and Arizona Western College
• April 27: Yuma Jazz Company performs with surprise guests.
