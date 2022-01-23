Making the call to keep your kid home from school can be a difficult decision on its own, but making that call amid COVID-19 and the Omicron variant can be especially challenging for parents. Rising numbers, changing guidelines and concerns over attendance policies may complicate the decision-making process, so the Yuma Sun checked in with Yuma’s main districts – Yuma School District One, Crane Elementary School District and Yuma Union High School District – to see how parents should navigate the issue.
DEFINING ATTENDANCE
The state of Arizona requires a minimum of 180 days in an instructional year. A student is considered to have excessive absences when the number of absent days exceeds 10% of the school year. For a scholastic year of 180 days, 10% would be 18 days.
Arizona HB 2862 was passed in April 2021 to allow school districts and charter schools to adopt instructional time models (ITM) that could meet instructional hour requirements through other modalities such as remote instruction, project-based learning, weekend courses and more. The Arizona Department of Education (ADE) states on its website that this change was made to provide flexibility in attendance.
But how a district uses this flexibility in their ITM is a separate question – attendance is ultimately determined by each district.
YUMA SCHOOL DISTRICT ONE
Christine McCoy, communications and community engagement coordinator for District One, explained that when COVID-19 is involved, absences from in-person learning are excused when a student tests positive or has been identified as a close contact.
“When the 21/22 school year began, District One no longer offered a classroom-connected, remote-only learning option,” she said. “However, all teachers maintained their online Google Classroom so students who are out sick or otherwise absent from the classroom could continue their learning or make up schoolwork.”
Because of this, students who temporarily remain home due to a non-COVID-related illness can still engage in learning via Google Classroom. If the student remains engaged by completing online assignments, they’re not counted absent, but rather remotely present.
For District One, each school can provide up to 50% of total instructional time in a remote setting per its ITM. The only time a student can be considered absent is when they’re not engaging in person or remotely. If their absence is unexcused and they’re not engaged in remote learning, the district’s attendance policy regarding unexcused absences comes into play. McCoy explained, however, that given the ITM, 50% is a high threshold to cross.
“This is a high threshold that we do not see any student currently approaching,” she said. “Should a student begin to approach this threshold, District One might consider recommending self-paced, fully-online learning through our Digital Learning Academy.”
Parents concerned about COVID should take note that District One has been following its additional strategies for high transmission for most of the 2021–2022 school year. Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortened the isolation period to five days, the only significant policy change for the district has been shortening the isolation period to five days.
McCoy also explained that the district’s policy on closures states that the closure of a school or worksite will come from the direction of the Yuma County Health Department and the District One superintendent.
“While we cannot predict the future trend in positive cases, it does not seem likely at this time that we would close an entire school or worksite due to COVID-19,” she said. “We continue to closely monitor the number of reported positive cases of COVID-19 so as to remain proactive to protect the health and safety of District One students and staff.”
McCoy shared that District One believes the best place for learning is in the classroom, but that it’s proud to offer a direct connection to learning through Google Classroom when in-person learning isn’t feasible due to COVID-19 or other illnesses.
“Under the Instructional Time Model, students can continue their learning without the concern over excessive or unexcused absences,” she said. “District One is grateful for our team of teachers who remain dedicated to providing quality education, accessible to all students.”
To learn more about COVID-19 mitigation at District One, visit https://www.yuma.org/Return-to-Learning.
CRANE SCHOOL DISTRICT
Traditionally, Crane’s policies on attendance state that after 10 consecutive absences, state law requires the students to be withdrawn from the district’s rolls, but this has changed for excused absences because of the pandemic.
Rosie Peña, community relations coordinator for Crane, explained that students who have excused absences of 10 days or more currently don’t receive a penalty due to a waiver issued by the ADE because of the pandemic.
Per the ADE, for absences related to illness, doctor appointments, bereavement, family emergencies or district-approved family vacations to be counted as excused absences, the school must be notified in advance or at the time of any absence by the parent or person who custody of the student.
Peña explained that when it comes to COVID-19, parents and guardians should notify their respective schools. An investigative process will follow which takes into account the notification requirement needed for an excused absence.
“Students with unexcused absences, except for excused absences previously identified, are still subject to the statute that requires withdrawal after an absence of ten consecutive school days,” Peña said. “It is essential that parents contact their schools each time their child is absent. After the withdrawal period, parents do have the option to re-enroll their child.”
An update to Crane’s COVID-19 mitigation plans states that students and staff who develop any COVID-19 like symptoms are asked to not report to school or work. Regarding positive cases, Crane will continue to provide COVID-19 positive reports to the Yuma County Health Department and will require isolation as detailed by the Arizona Department of Health Services. While the ADHS recommendations depend on test status and presence of symptoms, for those who are symptomatic or positive, the general guideline is for an isolation period of five days.
In its update, Crane also noted that it will no longer be issuing or enforcing the County’s quarantine orders for possible close contact exposures of students and staff.
To learn more about COVID-19 mitigation at Crane, visit https://www.craneschools.org/apps/spotlightmessages/11659.
YUMA UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT
Superintendent Gina Thompson provided an update on COVID-19 at YUHSD during the governing board’s January meeting, emphasizing the district’s priority in keeping schools open.
“Our goal is keeping schools open, keeping students in those schools and we believe that schools are the best place for our students and that we can share in slowing if not stopping the spread of COVID while keeping our students in a safe environment,” she said.
Thompson commended everyone working at YUHSD for their hard work and continuing to work as they’re able, but she took a moment to recognize that Yuma County is currently at a high transmission benchmark.
“[For January 6th, the] Arizona Department of Health Services dashboard showed that our county was at 495 per hundred thousand,” she said. “That’s about 22.2%. Regardless of what you think about the numbers, those are some numbers and I think we can all speak to the fact that we do have a high positivity rate.”
At the time of the meeting on Jan. 12, Thompson reported there had been 45 exposed staff and 39 more that were positive since Jan. 1. From Jan. 6 until the morning of Jan. 12, the total of positive, exposed and symptomatic students was 916.
“I am not beyond begging as you all know when it comes to our students,” she said. “I am begging people to stop sending sick children to school … It poses a risk for other students.
“... If it is COVID, we have to quarantine students and staff and as a reminder, if we don’t have enough adults to safely run a campus, that is when I would need to make a decision to not hold in-person instruction. I have a responsibility to provide a safe environment. We have over 11,000 students and only 1,400 employees.”
Since her remarks on the seriousness of COVID and keeping sick students home, YUHSD reports that it has been working diligently to keep schools open.
“We are responsible for taking attendance for our students each day in class,” said Eric Patten, chief communications officer for YUHSD. “While attendance is critical to our funding by the state of Arizona, the success of students is dependent on their health and the health of our staff. We ask parents to keep their students home if they are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.”
Patten explained that parents and guardians can be in contact with their child’s teachers via email and ParentVue and that staying in contact with the attendance office of the campus is always important.
“The best avenue for communication during this dynamic time is to communicate with the campus,” he said.
YUHSD asks for understanding that their phone call and email volume is very high and that if a person cannot answer the phone, leave messages on voicemail systems or use email for delivering messages whenever possible.
“There are no easy answers during this time, but with communication between parents, students and their school, we can work together to keep our schools open and everyone as safe as possible,” said Patten.
To learn more about COVID-19 mitigation at YUHSD, visit https://www.yumaunion.org/domain/2463.
