The Yuma Union High School District Governing Board on Oct. 12 discussed a state law regarding authority to regulate the entry of minors into Mexico.
The statute requires that if a minor is unaccompanied by a parent or guardian or does not have the written consent for entry from a parent or guardian, a peace officer has the authority only to prevent entry.
Board member David Lara elaborated on why he thinks it should matter: “Living in San Luis, this is something that I have seen over the years … This particular statute was originally by the Legislature to prevent children that live in Mexico to go to school here for free. That’s the original intent, but I saw this as a tool that we can use to actually prevent children not to be used by the traffickers like cartels.
“That’s what’s happening, so I think this is something that has to be presented to the Board of Supervisors, City of San Luis,” he added.
Lara noted that Arizona Mexico Commission might also be able to help “because most of the fentanyl (that) is brought to the United States through the ports of entry – not through the desert or with illegal immigration or so forth.”
He stated that he believes the whole community should come together to address the situation and use this statute as a tool “to save the kids. We all have to come together to save them.”
The board did not decide on a direct action but voted to have the superintendent draft a letter and bring it back for another governing board meeting.
Lara added that individuals in the meantime can write to their elected officials and cite the statute to recommend its usage in preventing the involvement of minors in drug trafficking situations.
Lena Comer and Bruce Luna spoke during the call to the public to express their concerns over the restroom policies at YUHSD.
“Please do not change your bathroom policies and put girls and boys in the same bathrooms,” Comer said. “Our young people, they need the same thing that the parents, the grandparents, the great-grandparents, the teachers, all of us need. We need peace and contentment on the inside of ourselves in our hearts and that change only comes from God through Jesus his son.”
Luna echoed her sentiments, stating that he is concerned about the district “allowing a boy who thinks he’s a girl to go to the bathroom with the girls.”
He also shared concerns about drugs in school, principals speaking Spanish with each other in group settings and insufficient amounts of homework being assigned.
“We have some issues there,” Luna said. “Kids don’t feel safe going to the bathroom. I know my daughter will come home and say, ‘Dad, I was in the bathroom. The kids were smoking; that’s why I smell like smoke because none of us smoke.’”
By law, the board is not allowed to respond to issues brought up during calls to the public or discuss issues not on the agenda.
(Note: Regarding bathroom policies in the district, the Yuma Sun has reached out to YUHSD on the subject for a future story.)