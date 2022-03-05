SOMERTON – By a divided vote Thursday, this city’s elementary school board named a new school for a Somerton resident who died in the Vietnam War, overriding residents who chose another name in a previous online vote.
In a special session, the Somerton Elementary School District’s governing board voted to name the campus under construction near Main Street and Cesar Chavez Avenue the Bravie T. Soto Elementary School.
Soto, a Somerton resident and Cocopah tribal member, was serving as a sergeant in the Army when he was killed in combat in Vietnam in 1967.
Thursday’s vote came on the heels of an online vote last month, in which Champion Valley Elementary School was chosen by a narrow margin. But some members of the school board and Somerton residents considered the vote a flawed method that hindered wider participation by residents of the district
“The process was very bad from the beginning,” said Juan Manuel Guerrero, a member of the Somerton Historical Society that had favored naming the campus for Soto. “By doing it by electronic mail, they didn’t give the majority of the population the opportunity to vote.
“There would be no other reasonable option. This is the first chance that the governing board has to recognize someone from our community. If we don’t recognize them ourselves, if we are not willing to fight for our values and recognize the sacrifice of our own, no one is going to do it for us,” said Guerrero, who is Yuma County Justice of the Peace in south county Precinct 2.
In the online vote, 1,198 people took part, of whom more than 900 were students or employees of the school district.
Champion Valley received 26.3% of the vote among five choices, while Bravie T. Soto received 25.3%.
Thursday’s vote to change the name was proposed by school board member Lorena Zendejas, who said it was her impression that the final decision on the name was to be left to the school board.
Joining her in voting for Bravie T. Soto as the name were board members Louie Galaviz and Daniel Paz. Board president Juan Castillo and Cristina Clark cast the dissenting votes.
“My understanding was that we were going to leave it up to the community to vote and that the name that had the majority of the votes would be the one that would win, but the governing board decided otherwise, and it’s up to me to support what it decided.
“I voted in favor of the name of Bravie T. Soto (in online voting), and I thought it was going to win. As a governing board, we (previously) decided to let the community vote, so now the people would ask themselves if their votes count.”
Attending Thursday’s session were military veterans, elected officials, members of the Somerton Historical Society, Cocopah Tribal President Sherry Cordova and Colin Soto, brother of Bravie T. Soto.
Thursday’s vote does not change online voters’ decision to make the Raptors the school’s mascot nor the vote to name a second school under construction by the district in San Luis, Ariz. Voters picked Sun Valley Elementary School as that school’s name and the Cardinals as its mascot.
Guerrero said he was sorry the San Luis school wasn’t named after a worthy person.
“At times we ourselves have a conformist attitude. This shows that at times we have to make noise so that we are invited to address the board, because otherwise we are going to be seen as second class citizens, and it shouldn’t be that way.”
The names of the schools will become official once registered with the Arizona Department of Education.