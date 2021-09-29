A school bus driver was arrested Tuesday morning on 66 misdemeanor charges after an alleged hard braking incident.
According to Sgt. Lori Franklin, at approximately 8:54 a.m., 41-year-old Nona Scott was arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail on 44 counts of endangerment, 21 counts of assault and 1 count of false reporting.
On Thursday, Sept. 23, at approximately 4:26 p.m., officers responded to 2030 S. Avenue A for a report of a suspicious incident involving a school bus.
The initial investigation revealed that Scott drove the school bus into the parking lot of the Vincent Nelson apartments.
While driving through the parking lot, Scott slammed on the brakes, causing most of the students to jolt forward into the seats in front of them, YPD said.
Twenty-one of the 44 students on board reported minor injuries.
Franklin said that Scott told police that something ran in front of the bus, which is what caused her to brake.
However, through further investigation and interviews with students on board at the time, Yuma police now believe Scott’s hard-braking was intentional.
In a statement released late Tuesday afternoon, Yuma School District One said that all school bus drivers undergo extensive training and clearance before they are allowed to operate a school bus.
District One noted any incident involving student safety is taken seriously and that it is the district’s policy following any reported incident to place an employee on administrative leave pending a thorough investigation.
“The Yuma Schools Transportation Consortium is a team of qualified, dedicated employees who safely transport Yuma students to school and home each day,” the statement read. “A dedicated team ensures that all drivers are properly certified and trained.”
