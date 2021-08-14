A shortage of qualified drivers is leading to delays and “double runs” for school bus routes in Yuma.
In a message to parents, Gina Thompson, superintendent of Yuma Union High School District, explained an “on-going challenge” with attracting qualified candidates for bus driver positions as well as long delays in certifying drivers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Due to our bus driver shortage, our buses are full. All of our high schools may be subject to occasional double runs on various days throughout the year,” Thompson wrote.
The bus driver shortage has also affected Yuma Elementary School District One. “We do not have enough drivers right now to cover all of our routes,” James “Jamie” Sheldahl, superintendent of District One, told the Yuma Sun.
YUHSD and District One are both parts of the Yuma Educational Consortium, which pools resources, including a shared transportation system, with other educational institutions.
The shortage is leading to delays and double runs at District One as well. One bus is covering two routes when normally one bus covers one route.
A double run is when, for example, a bus driver delivers a group of high school students to the southern part of the district. Then they head to an elementary school to pick up another group of kids, but because of the longer travel time, the bus doesn’t make it to the elementary school by the time these kids get out of class. Delays can be as long as 45 minutes.
“We’re doing our best to schedule. We’ve got scheduling software, computer-aided scheduling resources that gives us the most efficient scheduling,” Sheldahl noted.
“At this point, we are able to transport all the students that are looking to be transported to and from school, but we do other trips, field trips and athletic trips,” explained District One Transportation Director Ron Schepers. These extra trips are being subcontracted to charter services.
“With the start of school, it takes a little bit of adjustment to get all this timing right in the first place. But right now we’re down to 10-20 minutes of delays in change and stop times because of the longer routes and not being able to meet all the bell schedules,” Schepers said.
The delays are having “a ripple effect at the school,” Sheldahld noted. “That presents a challenge for us at school too.”
When it’s hot, students must wait for their bus inside schools. This requires additional staff to supervise the kids as they wait to be picked up.
Sheldahl described the situation as “all hands on deck” with “pretty much anybody who is qualified to drive a bus driving a bus.”
PANDEMIC THE ROOT CAUSE
District officials link the shortage directly to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Last year, with all the disruption and limited in-person attendance, our bus miles went down, our bus demand went down, and we lost some people. People got other jobs. During that time, since we had a need for fewer drivers, we reassigned some of them to help other areas,” Sheldahl said.
Some employees didn’t like their new assignments and left. Some “really liked” their new jobs and applied to stay in those positions.
Schepers called the pandemic a “huge factor” in the shortage of drivers. “For one, there were people who decided not to come back to work because of the pandemic. They didn’t feel comfortable coming back to be in the bus with a group of kids or that close to people,” he said.
In addition, state agencies, which are part of the hiring process, closed their offices and sent employees to work from home. Appointments were made for months out, when they used to be a couple of days away. The Arizona Department of Public Safety issues fingerprint clearance cards and the Arizona Department of Transportation issues commercial driver’s licenses.
And, like a lot of other places that have had a hard time getting back employees, “it’s not affordable for a lot of people at this time to even go back to work and they’re choosing not to go back to work,” Schepers said.
LONG HIRING PROCESS
Sheldahl explained that they are trying to fill the bus driver positions, but the hiring process is long. Applicants must be interviewed, backgrounds must be checked, and hired drivers undergo training and certification. It takes at least a month to fill a position.
The districts have been publicizing the open positions with banners around town and on social media. “We’re making every effort that we know to advertise that we want and need bus drivers,” Sheldahl said.
However, the number of applicants is not meeting the demand.
“It’s not something that can be rectified overnight given the importance of the training and certification process that has to go on for our bus drivers to safely do their jobs,” Sheldahl noted.
However, both Sheldahl and Schepers describe the job as satisfying and rewarding. “Our bus drivers really take to heart that they’re the first face kids see representing the school in the morning and the last one they see getting off the bus, they take that responsibility and opportunity very seriously,” Sheldahl said.
Bus drivers “help support our schools and our communities and our kids,” Schepers noted. “Most of our staff, they just love driving a school bus because they get to interact with the students, they get to make a difference in their lives, they get to see them every day. You’re out driving in the community, you get to be outside but still in an air-conditioned bus.”
Ideal candidates “like to be of service and like to be around people,” he added.
Successful applicants are paid during training, and the district walks them through the certification process. Candidates must be 21 years and older and have a clean driving record and background.
Bus drivers work in split shifts, which Schepers sees as an advantage because “they can take care of personal business, take a nap, keep appointments, do nothing or go to breakfast with their friends. They’re not in one place all the way through the day. It has some flexibility.”
PREPARATION AND PATIENCE
Thompson noted in her message that “it is up to all of us to provide a safe and orderly environment.” She said bus drivers and students are encouraged to wear masks while on the bus and keep their hands clean and sanitized.
Families are encouraged to plan ahead for backup modes of transportation for their children to and from school in the event that routes are canceled or significantly delayed. Parents may check for planned double runs with their school’s transportation department.
On the occasion that a bus will be running later than the scheduled time, “the transportation department will do everything possible to send a Blackboard Connect message to impacted families,” Thompson said.
School officials also ask for patience. “We understand that it’s an inconvenience. We offer this service and we want to make every effort to make sure that kids don’t have any barriers getting to school,” Sheldahl said.
“But in the state of Arizona, it’s not required for school districts to provide transportation, but we think it’s extremely important. We want to give the best service we can. But right now, given our employee shortage in transportation, it’s creating some challenges, so we hope they’ll be patient with us,” Sheldahl added.