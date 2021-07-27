In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, school districts across Yuma County joined those throughout the nation on the nutritional frontlines to ensure no child fell victim to food insecurity. Now nearly a year and a half later, the work continues.
According to No Kid Hungry Arizona, childhood hunger and poverty are on the rise, posing potentially long-term impacts. Aimed toward abolishing childhood hunger by ensuring children throughout the state have access to edible, nutritious resources, the campaign – a joint effort between Share Our Strength and the Arizona Food Bank Network – distributed more than $1 million in grant funding to Arizona school districts and community organizations.
Among the 77 grantees were five Yuma County school districts: Antelope Union High School District, Crane School District, Gadsden School District, Mohawk Valley School District and Somerton School District. Awarded last year, the one-time grants sustained the districts’ efforts to provide healthy and nutritious meals to students throughout the 2020-21 school year, including remote learning and the recent summer break.
“No child should have to struggle with an empty stomach or stress about when they will eat again,” said Erica Olmstead, field manager for the No Kid Hungry campaign. “These grants help reach more kids with the food they need to grow up healthy, educated and strong. Through grab-and-go, delivered meals and more, schools and organizations across the state have been working tirelessly to feed Arizona’s kids.”
In south county, a roughly $50,000 grant secured sneeze guards and other new equipment for Gadsden School District school cafeterias and also helped broaden the fruit and vegetable choices featured on the day-to-day menu, while the $16,000 awarded to Somerton School District secured food warming units for each cafeteria.
Meanwhile in Mohawk Valley, $5,216 afforded the 135-student district covered trays to ensure food safety and a point of sale computer system.
According to Antelope Union High School District food service director Robin Rinehart, $21,000 covered the cost of supplies, equipment and additional staffing needed to transport meals to students’ doorsteps during remote learning as well as holiday breaks.
“If we didn’t have that funding and such great staff here – even our teachers and custodians who were trying to help us get all this stuff done – we would not have been able to take things in that direction,” said Rinehart. “It was a Godsend for us. Parents still had to work and kids still needed food, and the cost of food over this time could have become quite a hardship.”
According to Crane School District’s director of school nutrition services Michael Clark, the district’s award of just over $20,000 has been used to purchase additional cook and hold units for the cafeteria shared by Salida del Sol Elementary School and Gowan Science Academy, which is expected to serve between 1,300 and 1,500 students this coming school year, making the campus’ kitchen the largest nutrition service facility in the district.
“It is my hope that these (units) will allow the team in the Salida/Gowan cafeteria to efficiently continue to produce the quality of meals that our students have come to expect with the speed that is needed to allow the proper amount of instructional time during the day,” Clark said. “I am very grateful for the team at No Kid Hungry Arizona and their ability to support the work that all school nutrition heroes across the state do each day. Without their help, we would be facing the coming school year with even more challenges. We don’t want any child to worry about whether or not they can eat at school; we only want them to be thinking about what they will be eating at school.”