kathy hoffman

State schools chief Kathy Hoffman says legislative inaction “is strangling the decision making of our school leaders who want to move forward with budgeting and want to be implementing the additional funds the legislature allocated last session.’’

 File photo by Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX – Arizona schools across the state will have to cut their current spending by nearly 18% unless state lawmakers act to authorize them to actually use the money they already have.

State schools chief Kathy Hoffman warned legislative leaders Tuesday that the constitutional spending limit for the current school year is $6.4 billion.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you