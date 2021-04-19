Nationwide, April is celebrated as Month of the Military Child; but through the School Liaison Program, military-connected children and their families are recognized, celebrated and supported year-round.
Housed by the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA), the program was established to ensure access to quality K-12 education while mitigating some of the potentially negative outcomes children belonging to military families sometimes face – like moving and changing schools anywhere between six and nine times throughout their parent’s career, and prolonged separation either from extended family when stationed far away or from their parent(s) when a deployment or temporary duty assignment is in order.
With these factors at play, it takes a different kind of village or network to link military-connected families to resources that foster academic success. Luckily for Yuma, this population has a champion in MCAS-Yuma School Liaison Officer Candice Brown.
“That’s why I’m here, to help resolve some of those issues and help make schooling transitions easier,” Brown said. “If you’ve ever researched how to enroll a child in a brand new community outside of our state and tried to navigate the education system out there, it’s daunting; sometimes the information is easy to find and it’s straightforward, and sometimes it’s a mystery.”
According to Brown, the MCAS-Yuma School Liaison Office supports an average of 500 to 600 families each year. Being a military spouse, parent and former educator herself, Brown typifies some of the “key ingredients to making a good school liaison.”
“You can learn about all of those things, but experience is sometimes one of the best teachers you can have,” she noted.
As a sort of “installation subject matter expert” on all things K-12 education, one of Brown’s jobs is to work with the Installation Personnel Administration Center (IPAC) to connect with incoming families making a permanent change of station (PCS) transition to Yuma, so that “they’ll have the information they need to navigate our school system when they get here.”
“It’s important to note that one of the school liaison’s functions is to provide information about all the available options we have; that means I tell families what the public school options are, what the private school options are, charter schools and homeschooling if that’s what they’d like to do,” Brown said. “The goal is to give them as much choice as possible and help them navigate the local education landscape with somebody like me guiding them in the right direction so they don’t have to do hours upon hours of research themselves.”
Brown clarified she doesn’t tell families where to enroll their children; she presents “bottom line” facts like school letter grades, Galileo performance data and what individual schools have to offer based on personal conversations with principals up front so that families can make their own informed decisions.
“Navigating our educational system doesn’t seem difficult or challenging to someone who lives in Yuma, but it’s another world to someone who’s never been stationed here before,” she said. “If I can make their life a little bit easier, if I can help them find the solution for that, that’s one less thing for them to worry about.”
On the other side, Brown also works with outbound families who’ve received orders to leave Yuma for another duty assignment to ensure they have all the resources they need to navigate the inner workings of their new state’s education system, laws, et cetera – not to mention enrollment deadlines, which can differ across local education agencies (LEAs) based on whether the institution is public, private or charter.
“When our families are getting ready to leave Yuma to be stationed at say, Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, I can help them identify where they can put their kids in school and what process they need to follow to withdraw from schools here in Yuma and enroll in schools at their new installation,” she said. “With the advanced knowledge that I have, I can help them plan so that they’re not missing opportunities.”
As the primary point of contact between MCAS-Yuma and local school districts, Brown also works to communicate that the installation is an educational resource in a variety of ways. With schools who request them, Brown coordinates field trips to the base and the provision of volunteers. A common request from local schools is a P.E. class or athletic challenge led by Marines or other service members, who in turn become mentors and role models for the next generation.
“Many of our service members have really interesting stories to share,” Brown said. “Many of them, like a lot of our youth here in Yuma, might have come from a really challenging background and now they’ve made something of themselves, and the Marine Corps helped them do that. They get to share that story and inspire kids to possibly pursue a career in the military someday or just use that story as an example of overcoming adversity.”
On occasion, Brown also facilitates trainings aimed toward deepening educators’ understanding of certain aspects of military life, such as deployments, which are surrounded by a great deal of security.
“There’s only so much families can share, and you have to be mindful of that and protect them so that you’re not inadvertently putting a family member or a service member at risk by sharing information that’s not intended to be shared,” she said.
With understanding deployment also comes understanding of the overall deployment cycle – the anticipation of both the departure and the return, the months of separation in between and the reintegration on the other side – along with the emotions children may be experiencing throughout that process and how educators can appropriately respond.
With Brown doing most of the heavy lifting for service members parenting school-aged children in terms of curating community resources and other relevant services as well as a thorough presentation of all things local education, those potential stressors become “one less thing they have to worry about,” enabling the service member to do their job effectively with alleviated distraction.
“One of the biggest goals I have is to provide families peace of mind,” Brown said. “It’s really important from a mission readiness standpoint, that peace of mind – knowing their children attend a quality school, are getting quality education with principals, teachers, school staff and counselors who understand what it’s like to be a military family or have an appreciation for that.”
For more information on MCAS-Yuma-specific resources available through the USMC School Liaison Program, visit www.mccsyuma.org/index.cfm/military-family/school-liaison or contact Brown at yumaschoolliaison@usmc-mccs.org.