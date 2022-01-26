Four area schools were briefly locked down Tuesday morning while Yuma police searched for and arrested a suspect wanted in connection to an assault.
Sgt. Lori Franklin said that the incident began at approximately 11:43 a.m. with officers responding to the 2000 block of West 30th Street in reference to a report of an aggravated assault.
Once on scene, officers determined that a 24-year-old male had been assaulted at the location, and that the suspect had also stolen his vehicle.
An attempt to locate was then put out to all area law enforcement agencies with a description of the vehicle.
The vehicle was located a short time later in Winterhaven by the California Highway Patrol but fled back into Yuma when a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on it.
Once back in Yuma, the vehicle struck a utility pole at 6th Avenue and 4th Street before going on to collide with a parked car in the 400 block of 6th Street.
The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Manuel David Zavala, fled on foot from the location and was soon found in the 800 block of 7th Avenue and taken into custody.
“An officer arriving in the area of the crashes saw a Hispanic man who was breathing heavily and later identified as the suspect,” Franklin said.
Zavala was booked into the Yuma County jail on numerous felony offenses. The victim of the assault also reported minor injuries.
The school lockdowns were lifted several minutes later.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call YPD at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.