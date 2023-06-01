PHOENIX – The system of universal vouchers enacted by Republican lawmakers is going to cost Arizona taxpayers $900 million this coming school year, more than 60% more than what lawmakers put into the budget just a month ago.

In a memo to legislative budget staff, Christine Accurso, director of the Empowerment Scholarship Account program, said by the end of the next school year there will be about 100,000 students who will get state funds to attend private and parochial schools.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you