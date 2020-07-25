Schools here stick to reopening plans: Local districts discuss strategies in light of Gov. Ducey's recent guidance

With new guidance given by Gov. Doug Ducey in Executive Order 2020-51 on Thursday, local school districts are afforded more autonomy and latitude in determining when and how to safely return to in-person learning.
While their governing boards and administrative teams are determining what that entails, Yuma School District One, Crane School District and Yuma Union High School District will begin the 2020-2021 school year in a remote format as previously planned, on the dates each district had originally set. For Crane, that will be July 30; for District One, Aug. 3; for YUHSD, Aug. 6.
After that, it’s up to the individual districts rather than the governor to map out their return to in-person instruction.
“Given the current level of community spread (of COVID-19) in Arizona and especially in Yuma County, the anticipation was that maybe he was going to move that date back,” said District One Superintendent James Sheldahl. “Instead, he put that decision back to local decision-makers and school boards.”
While the districts are still “trying to digest” the executive order, what’s apparent is that they’ll have to adhere to some specific guidelines moving forward.
“The latest release does place a tremendous amount of pressure on individual districts by releasing new compliance requirements on a weekly basis with the expectation that schools will open in some manner by August 17, 2020,” read a statement from Crane School District.
Districts will have metrics for doing this in the form of health data from the Arizona Department of Health Services; however, that information is not expected to be available until Aug. 7.
“The move toward a data-based decision, I think, is a positive movement,” said Sheldahl. “The challenging thing is they don’t anticipate that dashboard will be available to us until Aug. 7. That’s challenging, because we don’t have ready access on a regular basis. The fact is, we’re not scientists – we’re educators. We’re not experts in pandemics. We really rely on health department officials and those people that are experts. Then when we get information and recommendations from them, we can put in place the academic learning plans that we’ve prepared.”
In the meantime, while Crane awaits guidance from the Arizona Department of Education before altering its Return to School Guidance Manual, both District One and YUHSD say that the executive order will not pose any changes to the learning options afforded in the districts’ Return to Learning plans.
“We’re still planning for a choice in both hybrid and remote learning,” said Sheldahl. “Those are the choices that have been shared with our community and our parents, and we’re still planning for those at the date that is deemed to be safe to start them. None of that has changed. From our standpoint, we would have welcomed more of a definitive response (from Gov. Ducey), but we’re in the process of working with our partner districts to try to get some information from the state and county health departments about Yuma County so that we can have better information about what those metrics might be and help us make determinations about when it’ll be safe to bring kids back.”
According to Crane, health and safety remains at the forefront of this complex decision-making process.
“Our biggest concern is reopening schools in a safe manner for staff and students,” the district wrote. “We need support from key decision-makers and sufficient time to implement new processes and procedures in a safe and responsible manner.”
Each of the districts will release further information as it becomes available via email, mass messaging systems and social media platforms.