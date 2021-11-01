St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School’s sixth through eighth grade science teacher, MariAnn Slater, had an amazing first year of students participating in the Southern Arizona Regional Science and Engineering Fair (SARSEF), and she hopes this one will be even better.
Despite the pandemic, science students at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School had an amazing year – and teacher MariAnn Slater hopes to repeat it.
The results of the first year at the Southern Arizona Regional Science and Engineering Fair (SARSEF) were impressive, she shared. Out of 70 participating 6th-8th grade students, 15 placed at SARSEF and three were selected to compete in the Broadcom MASTERS (Math, Applied Science, Technology and Engineering for Rising Stars) National Science Competition. Slater was also recognized by SARSEF as a Champion Educator of Science and Engineering.
“That was my first year in the classroom,” she said. “To be a first year teacher and to win that award, it was heartfelt for me.”
Slater explained that the 2020–2021 school year was a struggle for everyone: “Our students put all their effort for the Yuma County Science Fair and the day they were due, they cancelled it. I didn’t accept that answer. My students worked so hard this year. We got in touch with SARSEF and changed the projects to accommodate the rules.”
Slater had originally made it mandatory for her students to participate, but when they lost the option to participate in Yuma County’s science and engineering expo, she made it an option to participate in SARSEF. Out of 80–95 students, 70 volunteered to enter their projects.
“As a teacher, the satisfying part was that these students were so proud of their work [and] wanted to take it to that next level,” she said.
Slater’s students conducted their research in Fall 2020 and presented their findings at the competitions in the spring. She added that the majority of the work was done online and that a lot of extra virtual Zoom calls and coaching happened on the side.
The SARSEF Champion Educator award is one of various awards that honor teachers who, according to SARSEF, went above and beyond to support their students’ work. As a recipient of this award, Slater received a $200 check and certificate.
Slater’s willingness to coach virtually and after hours wasn’t the only way she provided the support that got her recognized. She also partnered with St. Francis’s 6th-8th grade English Language Arts teacher, Jennifer Casanova, to have students complete full APA papers for their research.
Now that the 2021–2022 school year is in full swing, Slater states that she’d love to see her students perform well again in the spring and go to Broadcom MASTERS as well. This year’s MASTERS participants hadn’t placed, but Slater is proud of their work and has her sights set forward for her students this year.
“I’ve got so many kids that are excited and thinking about their projects,” she said.
The St. Francis winners from this year’s SARSEF include:
- Ms. MariAnn Slater, SARSEF Champion Educator Of Science and Engineering Award with $200 check and certificate
- 1st Place (Energy and Environmental Engineering), MASTERS Qualifier: Giselle Amezquita, “Will Homemade Biodiesel Be As Effective Fuel As Canola Oil?”
- 1st Place (Health and Wellness) MASTERS Qualifier: Brody Amon, “Does Wearing a Mask Decrease Your Oxygen Level?”
- 2nd Place (Earth and Environmental Science), MASTERS Qualifier: Lucas Freeman, “Can Natural Materials Remove Impurities From Unprocessed Irrigation Water?”
- SARSEF Board of Directors Award (Behavioral and Social Science) with $50 check and certificate: Mckenzie Avelar Pilkington, “Do You Really Look Like Your Parents As a Baby?”
- 3rd Place (Engineering, Robotics, and Computer Science) Also, Aerospace Excellence Award with $75 Gift Certificate to Rocketry Works: Gabrino Fernandez, “Rocket Science”
- 3rd Place in Chemical Science: Kianna Alvarez, “Poppin’ Popcorn”
- 3rd Place (Behavioral and Social Science): Sienna Fernandez, “The Effect of Music on Memory”
- 3rd Place (Health and Wellness): Briana Munoz, “Which Toothpaste Helps Whiten Teeth With Braces Best?”
- 3rd Place (Chemical Science): Emily Olsen, “What Detergent Kills the Most Bacteria?”
- 3rd Place (Chemical Science): Stella Perricone, “Which Shampoo Makes Lamb Wool the Whitest?”
- 3rd Place (Health and Wellness): Julissa Piedrahita, “Which Dance Move Best Affects Your Heart Rate?”
- 3rd Place (Animal and Plant Science): Abril Sanchez, “Hydroponics or Peat Moss: Which One Increases Plant Growth the Most?”
- 3rd Place (Behavioral and Social Science): Taryn Stevenson, “Does Color Affect Your Memory?”
- 3rd Place (Chemical Science): Olivia Taylor, “Sugar & Cookies”
- 3rd Place (Chemical Science): Mariana Vega, “Best Nail Polish Remover”
