With the number of COVID-19 infections climbing, Yuma County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tony Reyes is debating whether to reinstate a mask mandate in county facilities, noting that there doesn’t seem to be a desire to wear masks voluntarily.
He asked the public health and legal departments for their opinions, saying he wants to make a decision based on science, not politics.
Reyes asked County Attorney Jon Smith to look into whether he can legally mandate the use of masks. Scanning the auditorium, he noted that only about two people out of 30 were wearing masks.
“It’s not really looking to me that there’s a desire to wear a mask voluntarily,” he said.
Reyes pointed out that for him it’s a health question first, legal second.
Smith replied that last he checked, the board chairman could only mandate the use of masks in public buildings, but he can’t do a countywide mandate. Reyes clarified that he’s not thinking about a countywide mandate, but only for employees and visitors to county facilities.
Reyes asked Diana Gomez, director of the county’s Public Health Services District, for her take on the issue. Gomez pointed to the updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Even vaccinated people should be encouraged to wear a mask in areas where there is substantial to moderate transmission,” she said, confirming that at that point, Yuma County was in the “substantial” transmission category.
“That’s a non-pharmaceutical intervention that we know is effective. We saw the numbers just by looking at the flu cases. We saw that people were not getting sick and it kept the healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed when we did not have the vaccine.
“And because there’s the possibility of breakthrough infections, masks remain a non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical way of protecting primarily people who are unvaccinated but also people who are vaccinated who may get a breakthrough infection, or testing positive and possibly transmitting the virus. It’s a very noninvasive, very effective tool.”
Gomez also noted that the CDC recommends children wear masks indoors at school. Particularly, she added, children who are not vaccinated should wear a mask. Currently, only children aged 12 and over can receive a vaccine.
“I don’t feel comfortable with having a countywide mandate,” Reyes said. “That is getting to a point where it gets politicized. You call it a non-invasive method, other people look at it as a civil rights issue. And we’re not getting through to a lot of these people. I think the level of sickness may get through. Because I think I see a little of an uptick in vaccination.”
Reyes noted that it might end up being an administrative decision. He asked Smith to sit down with Public Health and County Administration and draft a potential solution.
Smith said he had started looking into it after administration asked if they could identify unvaccinated employees and mandate them to wear masks. At this point, the county attorney is telling them no.
Reyes said he doesn’t want to end up with a legal issue, but he would like to have it as an agenda item at the next meeting in case “the science calls for it” and the numbers worsen.
“I know that’s a sensitive issue, and I know that’s not what people want to hear,” Gomez said. “I know we are all tired of COVID and the implications this had on our day-to-day lives and what we had to give up, the sacrifices people have made as far as connecting with people. We’re talking about the disease aspect, but there’s a behavioral health aspect.”
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi asked whether the Health Department had asked the county directors if they would like a vaccine clinic for their employees. Gomez said that they did that in the beginning, but they no longer do that since vaccines are now readily available. Vaccines are available at the Health Department from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.
“We have an excess of supply,” Gomez said, adding that the vaccine is free.
She suggested people might have become desensitized to the pandemic. They see numbers, but it’s very hard to convey those numbers in terms of people. Many of those infected recover privately, and other people don’t see the lingering effects.
Reyes noted that part of the hesitancy might be because less people are dying. “One death is too much, but in reality, when we went from having 10, 20, 30, to now, one, two or three (deaths) a week. It is bad, it’s really bad, but the numbers are pretty low in terms of what they used to be a year ago, but we’re trending upward and that’s worrisome.”
Supervisor Jonathan Lines said that a constituent pointed out that kids are far more prone to die of suicide than the coronavirus. In Arizona, he added, the No. 1 cause of death in kids is suicide.
“Freaking them out with numbers not in context is what I am opposed to,” Lines said.
Gomez stressed that the data released by the county is not meant to scare people or “cancel kids’ lives,” but to inform and encourage dialogue.
The public wanted numbers in the beginning so they could see the trending data week to week, she added.
Reyes said that comparing COVID-19 “to other sicknesses is also playing around with the data. This is a sickness of its own, it’s a pandemic of its own, it kills people on its own, regardless of how many people die from falling off their bikes or from falling off trees.”
The issue has become “overly political,” according to Reyes.
“We’re not dealing with this as a science-based issue. We’re still dealing with it as a political issue, and I hate that. And that’s why people like (Gomez), who are supposed to look at this thing a lot more objectively, are what we need. We need people to tell us some facts, and then we can make decisions based on both. Because if we made a political decision, it would be wrong,” Reyes said.
“It’s COVID-19, it’s a pandemic, it’s 620,000 (who have died). Some people would even question that. We’re looking at scientific ways to deal with this, not political. Discussion won’t get us anywhere,” he added.