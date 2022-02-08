As the people of Somerton await the opening of their new high school, they’re making the choice now on what Somerton High School’s mascot will be. After a process of soliciting mascot suggestions and school colors, the choice is down to two finalists: the Scorpions and the Toros.
A press release from the Yuma Union High School District explained that the district began surveying the community in December and made selections from a range of over 140 mascot ideas. A second survey in January had more than 3,000 respondents select their preferences among five semifinalists: the Scorpions, Toros, Sabercats, Lions and Cyclones.
The release stated that YUHSD received 2,387 community responses. A third chose Scorpions while a little over a quarter opted for Toros. The district also surveyed Somerton Middle School students separately with 37.5% preferring Scorpions and 22.6% preferring Toros.
Through the survey process, Somerton High also settled on its official colors. Whichever mascot gets chosen, they’ll be accompanied by copper and navy blue.
The final survey to choose the school’s mascot is now open. Community members have until Sunday, Feb. 13 to have a say. YUHSD reports that it expects to announce the official name on Tuesday, March 1 along with the opportunity to submit artwork for the logo until Friday, March 18.
To participate in the survey and settle the choice between the Somerton Scorpions and the Somerton Toros, individuals can vote at https://bit.ly/3uyOy4b.