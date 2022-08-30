Since the theft of his vehicle and dog on July 13, Don Sherman has remained in the thoughts and prayers of Yumans. Sherman had originally pleaded for the return of his white labrador, Boo, on a Facebook group called “Rants and Raves of Yuma,” and news of the situation quickly spread to other Facebook groups, Instagram, TikTok and more.

On July 19, the Yuma Police Department posted surveillance footage of the theft, which occurred at Circle K, 2409 S. 8th Ave., asking for help in identifying the subject pictured entering and driving away with a gold 2010 Honda Accord.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you