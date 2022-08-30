Since the theft of his vehicle and dog on July 13, Don Sherman has remained in the thoughts and prayers of Yumans. Sherman had originally pleaded for the return of his white labrador, Boo, on a Facebook group called “Rants and Raves of Yuma,” and news of the situation quickly spread to other Facebook groups, Instagram, TikTok and more.
On July 19, the Yuma Police Department posted surveillance footage of the theft, which occurred at Circle K, 2409 S. 8th Ave., asking for help in identifying the subject pictured entering and driving away with a gold 2010 Honda Accord.
While the official investigation continued, Yumans kept scouting for any sign of Boo. In late July, people suspected they found Boo in Tijuana, after a group reported sighting a very disoriented dog. Sherman promptly traveled there and received support from folks offering to help with his search there as well as those sharing in online groups from Tijuana.
By the end of July, Sherman confirmed the Tijuana dog wasn’t Boo.
Facebook groups dedicated solely to bringing Boo home were soon made and since then, a public Facebook account titled “Bring Boo Home” has been posting additional updates in lieu of the groups.
On Aug. 12, the account explained its involvement:
“Starting today we will be involved in the search for Boo. Last night we had a long talk with Don and he asked us to continue helping in the search. I’m not opening up the Group – Bring Boo Home to Don, I will just post from here and keep everybody updated on what we know. Our community alone reached and was shared over 1 million times.”
Sherman has continued to write his own posts, noting that his vehicle was found in north Phoenix.
Although the beloved dog remains to be found, Sherman hopes folks in Yuma and Phoenix will continue to keep an eye out. Identifying details for Boo include:
- Boo has a huge neck due to a saliva sack. The sack hangs over his collar due to its size.
- Boo is more of a white Labrador than a yellow one
- Boo has fur that’s relaxed and flat rather than fluffy.
- Boo responds to his name. Individuals are asked to stop and call him by name so that he’ll come to them.
The $5,000 cash reward for the safe return of the dog, no questions asked, still stands. Per online posts, individuals with information can call Don Sherman at (928) 366-7642.
Paws and Tails Pet Store in the Foothills has also offered to be a drop-off site. The store is located at 3325 S. Avenue 8E #9 and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Humane Society of Yuma is also another safe drop-off location, but anyone returning Boo should let them know that it’s Boo to ensure a speedy return to his home. HSOY is located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Those wishing to provide information on the identity of the suspect who took Sherman’s vehicle and dog can still call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. If their information leads to an arrest, they may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.