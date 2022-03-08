Search is on for school superintendent

The vacated office of school superintendent will be on the primary ballot, and Yuma County is in search of candidates.
Due to the resignation of Tom Tyree in February, the remaining two years of his original term will be filled in the 2022 primary election.
According to state law, the office of the school superintendent will appear on the Aug. 2 primary ballot since the vacancy occurred within the first two years of the term and before the end of the candidate filing period.
The individual elected in the Nov. 8 general election will serve the remainder of the original term through Dec. 31, 2024.
Interested individuals must currently hold a teaching certificate and be a registered voter in Yuma County to hold the office. The school superintendent is responsible for fiscal services for school districts; overseeing special school elections; appointing board members to vacancies on public school and community college governing boards; serving as superintendent of county accommodation schools; and establishing and administering service programs as requested by school districts.
Information on the requirements of becoming a candidate for this office, including signature requirements and candidate nomination forms, can be found on the Yuma County Voter and Election Services website: tinyurl.com/4b8c7yv6.
The candidate filing period began Monday and ends at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 4.
The Yuma County Republican Party is in the process of soliciting and recommending three individuals to the Board of Supervisors to consider for temporary appointment to the Office through Dec. 31. For more information, visit the Yuma County Republican Party website: yumagop.com/.