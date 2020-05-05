Search warrants lead to arrest and recovery of stolen guns

The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office served multiple search warrants last week that resulted in the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of firearms and ammunition that had been reported stolen in the City of Yuma.
The investigation which led to the search warrants being executed was the result of an investigation that was conducted in collaboration with the Yuma Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service, Calexico Police Department and the United States Border Patrol.
They were all served on Thursday within the city of Calexico and led to the recovery of several firearms, numerous high-capacity magazines and a large amount of military grade ammunition.
As a result, 34-year-old Christopher Francisco Guerrero Carbajal and 36-year-old José Luis Ramirez Carranza, both of whom are residents of Calexico, were detained.
They were both booked into the Imperial County jail on charges of possession of assault weapons, possession of a .50 caliber rifle, possession of high capacity magazines, possession of a short barreled shotgun, possession of stolen property and felony warrants from Yuma County.
Their bails have been set at $20,000. The case has been forwarded to the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.
Yuma Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Lori Franklin said that between April 21st and April 23rd, approximately 15 to 18 storage units were burglarized.
“All the storage units were in the same complex,” Franklin said. “There were multiple firearms in one of the units that was broken in to.”
Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to please contact the Imperial County Sheriff’s Investigations Unit at (442)265-2021.