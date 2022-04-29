Second-chance ministry: Prison volunteers help Yuma inmates lead ‘law-abiding’ lives

President Joe Biden declared April Second Chance Month, in reference to Americans who face challenges and obstacles due to criminal records.
Accordingly, a group of Yuma volunteers works with inmates in the Arizona State Prison Complex – Yuma, which is located in San Luis, Arizona, with the hope that they will lead better lives once they leave the prison walls.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Witness volunteers visited the prison facility on a weekly basis conducting small group meetings for worship within each prison unit, and occasionally baptizing someone into the faith.
Everything changed once the prison facility went into lockdown in March 2020. COVID-19 shut down access to most U.S. prisons, including ASPC-Yuma, where Shannon Gunderman, a Yuma resident, volunteers with a group of Jehovah’s Witness ministers.
Inmates were cut off from a robust Bible education program that included weekly Bible-based discourses, audience discussions, individual Bible studies and video presentations.
Gunderman and the other local volunteers were determined to continue providing spiritual encouragement to the inmates, realizing that an alternate program for regular spiritual support would be needed to tide the inmates over.
Within weeks, they pivoted their in-person ministry and activities to virtual meetings, letter correspondence, telephone calls and videoconferencing. These changes reaped unexpected and amazing results, as their prison ministry illustrates.
Through a carefully composed monthly letter, Gunderman and fellow Jehovah’s Witnesses shared Bible verses and related scriptural information to about 30 to 40 ASPC-Yuma inmates who have shown interest in the Bible’s message.
In addition to Bible-based information, the letter included personal comments from congregants.
Each month congregation members were notified that a letter would be sent to interested inmates, and if they wanted to forward a comment to the inmates they could. The comments were then sanitized to comply with applicable guidelines, and it became a part of the letter so that it resulted in an “interchange of encouragement,” Gunderman noted.
The results were surprising. “We thought we were encouraging them, but then we got all
these letters back in return that encouraged us,” he explained.
“One [inmate] … lost his 3-year-old daughter, so we sent him a letter just telling him how much we were feeling for his loss,” Gunderman added.
Although confident in the positive power of the monthly correspondence, Gunderman eagerly anticipated the day he could visit inmates face-to-face again. In-person communication and contact are difficult to replace, so they were “really hoping to get back there soon,” Gunderman noted.
As of April 1, in-person meetings resumed at U.S. prisons, including ASPC-Yuma, in harmony with local governmental COVID-19 regulations.
The Jehovah’s Witness minister volunteers believe everyone deserves the chance to learn Bible truths.
“There are over 2 million people in the United States prison system, a number greater than the population of many countries and similar to the population of countries like Slovenia, Latvia, Gambia and Botswana,” said Jamie Dunjey, a local spokesman.
He noted that the U.S. Branch Office of Jehovah’s Witnesses receives about 1,000 requests per month from men and women who are incarcerated throughout the United States territory.
Over the years, Jehovah’s Witnesses in the United States have received correspondence from inmates in 4,169 correctional institutions, hospitals and drug rehabilitation facilities. Some inmates ask for Bible literature, others request a free Bible study. Qualified Witnesses follow up on these requests.
“Worldwide, in fact, the Witnesses regularly visit prisons to conduct Bible studies with inmates, male and female, who have sought spiritual help. A number of these have made remarkable changes in their personality, have been baptized as Christians, and have gone on to lead law-abiding lives,” Dunjey added.
