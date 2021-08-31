Second episode of ‘Charlemos Yuma’ now available

As part of its outreach to Spanish-speaking residents, the City of Yuma has a new video program, “Charlemos Yuma.”
The program highlights city services, programs and activities in a fun, relaxed atmosphere. The second episode is now available for viewing and features the Yuma Fire Department.
Adriana Del Rio, the city’s digital communications specialist, and Arlyn Galaviz, Mayor Doug Nicholl’s program administrator, host the program.
“Charlemos Yuma” is viewable on demand via the city’s official Facebook, YouTube and Instagram pages and feeds.
Additionally, the program will be televised on local cable channel 72, the city’s Spanish-language channel.