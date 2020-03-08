A second public hearing on a request for a land use change that drew opposition from neighbors will be held this week during a Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission.
The commission will hold this hearing and two others beginning at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the Public Works Training Room 155 W. 14th St.
The proposed land use change would potentially open the way for an apartment complex in the area of 14th Avenue, leading to fears of increased traffic and crime and an adverse effect on property values.
On Feb. 24, the commission held the first hearing on the request made by Shelley Anderson, on behalf of the Anderson EW and Elizabeth Trust 4/2/76, to change the land use designation on the general plan from low density residential to high density residential for 1.54 acres located between 8th Place, 9th Street, 14th Avenue and Arena Drive.
The applicant’s intent is to sell the property for future development of a multi-family residential project, possibly an apartment complex with up to three stories. Anderson said that a builder has agreed to buy the property if the general plan changes.
The other hearings scheduled for Monday follow:
• Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of KDC of Yuma LLC, is requesting approval of the preliminary plat for the Patagonia Subdivision located near the southeast corner of Avenue 9E and 24th Street. The 29.39-acre subdivision would be divided into 21 residential lots, ranging in size from 43,581 square feet to 102,795 square feet.
• Enterprise Leasing Co. of Phoenix, on behalf of Jim D. Smith, is seeking a conditional use permit for retail sale or rental of goods in the Light Industrial/Airport Overlay District on the property located at 2811 S Ave 2 ½ E.
To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to www.yumaaz.gov.