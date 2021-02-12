A second Yuma County Superior Court judge has rejected a plea deal being proposed in the case of a man charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 68-year-old woman last year.
During what was supposed to be a change-of-plea hearing on Thursday morning, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson told attorney Theodore Abrams that he would not accept a plea offer that stipulated to a sentence of probation.
Judge Nelson, who is now presiding over the case, also told Abrams that he would continue the hearing in order to give him more time to meet with prosecutors to try and work out a different resolution.
In the meantime, Thompson retains his not guilty plea to the charge against him and his case will once again proceed to trial.
Abrams, of the Yuma County Public Defender's Office, represents Eric Thompson, who has been charged with one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death. He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail.
Since Thompson is currently in isolation at the jail due to the coronavirus his presence at the hearing was waived. His next court appearance has been scheduled for March 4 at 8:30 a.m.
Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey also rejected the proposed plea offer during a change -of plea-hearing on Jan. 12 and allowed him to present it before another judge.
Thompson was arrested at approximately 8:25 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2020 on a warrant by the Yuma Police Department Traffic Unit and Investigation Division in the 6100 Block of East 42nd Street.
According to Yuma police, on July 29, 2020 at approximately 3:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of South Avenue 6E in reference to a “man down” call.
The initial investigation revealed a 68-year-old female had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The victim, who was found on the side of the road, was pronounced deceased on scene.
Officers found the vehicle that was involved the following month, Aug. 5, thanks to tips from the community which YPD received through both the 78-Crime line and direct calls made to the department.
