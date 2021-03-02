A second person has died as the result of the injuries he sustained in the four-vehicle crash that happened along State Route 95 last week.
According to Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves, a passenger who was riding in the Dodge minivan that was involved passed away on Friday.
The crash happened at approximately 2:36 p.m. Thursday in the northbound lane of the highway at milepost 36.
The preliminary investigation into the crash indicated that a Honda Accord had stopped to make a left-hand turn into the parking lot of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8242, located at 7120 U.S. Highway 95.
A dodge minivan that was behind the Honda had also stopped.
The vehicle behind the minivan, however, a Ford 250 pickup pulling a trailer, did not stop and rear-ended the back of the minivan.
As a result, the minivan spun around and was struck by a large motorhome.
The driver of the Dodge minivan, an older female, was pronounced dead on- scene. Her passenger was flown to Yuma Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
The driver and passenger of the Ford 250 pickup were transported to YRMC with non-life threatening injuries.
Highway 95 was closed in both directions from south of Dome Valley Road to north of Fortuna Road for several hours while the crash was being investigated.
