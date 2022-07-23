For the second time this week the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the owner of a stray pig.
On Thursday, the sheriff’s office received a call about a stray pig on the loose in the area of Havana Avenue and Lorona Street.
Deputies along with the assistance of residents in the area were able to secure the stray pig.
The pig, which has remained unclaimed, is described as being a medium sized black potbellied pig and is currently in foster care.
If the owner cannot be located within the next seven days, the pig will be turned to the Arizona Department of Agriculture.
Anyone with information regarding this pig is encouraged to please contact Dean Morgan at the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427.