stray pig

 courtesy of YUMA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

For the second time this week the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the owner of a stray pig.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office received a call about a stray pig on the loose in the area of Havana Avenue and Lorona Street.

