Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office have identified and arrested a second suspect in connection to Wednesday’s attempted robbery of a Chevron minimart.
According to spokesperson Tania Pavlak, the second suspect, who is also a juvenile, was arrested at approximately 10 a.m. Friday and booked into the Yuma County Juvenile justice Center on one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault.
The investigation remains ongoing and other suspects are still being sought.
On Wednesday, at approximately 4:30 a.m., deputies responded to the report of an armed robbery at the Chevron minimart, located at 10747 S. Fortuna Road.
When deputies arrived on scene they learned that three suspects, one of them armed with a handgun, entered the store and demanded money from the clerk.
As the armed suspect walked toward the counter pointing the pistol at the clerk, a customer, now known to be James Kilcer acted and immediately disarmed him.
Upon seeing what had happened, the other suspects fled the scene.
Kilcer was able to detain the suspect he had disarmed until deputies arrived.
The detained suspect, who is a 14-year-old male juvenile, was booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center on one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault.
No injuries were reported.
When deputies asked Kilcer, who is a Marine veteran, about what he had done, he stated that, “The Marine Corps taught me not to (mess) around.”
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit the YCSO website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.