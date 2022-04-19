The second suspect sought for fleeing from a traffic stop last week and hitting other vehicles while trying to get away has been arrested.
Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Tania Pavlak said that at 6:40 a.m. Sunday, YCSO received an anonymous tip regarding a possible sighting of 34-year-old Eric Granville in a vehicle.
A deputy later located the vehicle at the Chevron gas station on Frontage Road and the Interstate 8 overpass in the Foothills.
Granville was found hiding underneath blankets in the back seat of the vehicle. He was arrested and safely taken into custody.
YCSO said it was appreciative of the public’s assistance in the case.
Pavlak said the initial incident happened at around 2:41 p.m. on Thursday, when deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white 2005 Cadillac. Instead of pulling over, the driver of the Cadillac sped away, hitting several other cars while trying to evade deputies.
Due to the damage sustained in one of the crashes, the Cadillac was rendered inoperable, causing Granville and the driver, 31-year-old Richard Trujillo, to flee the area on foot.
While Granville was able to escape, Trujillo was taken into custody with the help of a bystander. No injuries were reported among anyone involved in the collisions.
Anyone with information is asked to contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.