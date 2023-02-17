Sections of Gateway Park are now closed to visitors in preparation of a project to improve the Interstate 8 bridge over the Colorado River.
The northernmost parking spaces and the driveway roundabout in Gateway Park are fenced off.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Sections of Gateway Park are now closed to visitors in preparation of a project to improve the Interstate 8 bridge over the Colorado River.
The northernmost parking spaces and the driveway roundabout in Gateway Park are fenced off.
Motorists should note the traffic pattern change and use extra caution while using the driveway or traveling between designated parking spaces to access the southbound driveway lane.
Additionally, the pathway often used by bicyclists, joggers, runners and pedestrians that links the Yuma East Wetlands to the western section of Gateway Park will be closed directly underneath the bridge to accommodate construction of support towers there.
All park visitors are asked to please avoid the construction area for their own safety.
The closures could stay in effect for the duration of the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) I-8 Colorado River Viaduct Bridge project, which could extend into September.
Caltrans will extend the life of this bridge by first replacing the concrete slabs at the approach point to the bridge, then will remove any unsound concrete, replace defective guardrail, replace seismic bearings, and then add a protective coating to the pavement surface.
In addition to the park closures, Caltrans will impose lane closures and some full closures of the highway. Most of the actual roadway work will be done at night, including the phases of construction where I-8 will completely close. Details on those closures will follow once construction of the bridge support towers is close to completion. Preliminary signage will be posted informing I-8 motorists when the closures will begin.
For more information on the bridge project, contact Caltrans Project Manager Hamed Baha at hamed.baha@dot.ca.gov or 858-688-1604.
For more information on the Gateway Park driveway and pathway closures, contact Parks and Recreation at 928-373-5200.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Overcast. High 68F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sun and a few passing clouds. High 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.